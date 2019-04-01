Though she's introduced in the first episode of Selling Sunset as new to the L.A. real estate game, Chrishell Stause isn't new to Hollywood—she's appeared in a handful of high-profile soaps, and Stause is married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley. The couple have been together for five years, and married since October 2017. Stause also serves as stepmom to Hartley's 13-year-old daughter, Isabella, from his first marriage. On their very first date, both of them "knew," as they told People: "The next day, I texted my friend: 'I found him,'" Stause gushed in an interview about their wedding.

A little background: This wasn't the first major relationship for either Hartley or Stause. Stause was engaged to Glee star (and most recently Grey's Anatomy guest star) Matthew Morrison, whom Stause apparently criticized in episode four of Selling Sunset's first season. Per Cosmopolitan, Stause says during an on-camera interview: "I didn't know who I was at 25, and I didn't know what I wanted because, actually, if I ended up with the person I was with when I was 25, I would want to kill myself. And yeah, you can Google that. You were a dick! Sorry!"

Google that and you'll get Matthew Morrison. Here they are in 2006.

As for Hartley, he was married to Lindsay Korman (now Lindsay Hartley), who starred alongside him in the soap Passions, from 2004 and 2012. They share joint custody of Isabella, who was born in 2004.

On October 28, 2013, Stause and Hartley met for the first time—which we know because they married exactly four years later. Per their wedding interview with People: "I drove her home and called the next day," says Hartley. "We haven’t been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, 'Oh boy, here we go.'"

Stause agreed, telling People: "They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley."

Hartley's This Is Us costars—Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Milo Ventimiglia—all attended the ceremony. Isabella served as flower girl for the couple. "The best day, the best friends and family, the best wife!" Hartley wrote on Instagram to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.

Now married for 18 months, the two live a low-key life. "We really are all about staying in recently, cooking together, watching movies and that sort of thing," Hartley told Us Weekly this spring. As for children besides Isabella: "We’ll see," Hartley said.



Here he is smoothing out her train at the Golden Globes in January:

On the red carpet as a family with Isabella last fall:

With Hartley's This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia...

...and Chrissy Metz:

Taking a selfie at a charity event in Utah in 2017:

In January, Stause wrote on Instagram: "You are hilarious, gracious, kind, and have the biggest heart I know. You make every single thing fun whether it’s a (what could normally be a nerve wracking) red carpet, our camp out nights on the couch, or trekking through remote Alaska. I always feel like my cheeks hurt from laughing. HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY to the ultimate best friend, I love you so much!!"

Now, the big question: Will Hartley make a cameo on season two of Selling Sunset?

