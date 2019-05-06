image
Today's Top Stories
1
Ashley Tisdale Returns With 'Symptoms'
image
2
The MC Beauty Guide: Albuquerque
image
3
Crop Bikinis Will Be Everywhere This Summer
image
4
Charlize Theron Is in Control—and Funny as Hell
image
5
The All-Time Best White T-shirts on Amazon

What Did Missandei Mean When She Said Dracarys on 'Game of Thrones'?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
HBO

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4.

Uuuuuugh. With one, last, tremulous "Dracarys," we lost another friend and ally to Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones—Missandei, the beautiful, loyal translator and girlfriend to Grey Worm. We can almost see the Mad Queen Dany forming before our eyes—and in this context, Missandei's final words takes on a particularly important meaning that (I think) foreshadows Dany's fate.

So why is that word so important? Well, for those who have been following GoT from day one, Dracarys technically means "Dragonfire" in High Valyrian, but it's really the command that Dany speaks when she wants her dragons to breathe fire. What was once a really bad*ss, oh-sh*t, someone's about to die moment has now evolved into oh-sh*t, I really think Dany might be losing it because she's starting to burn people now.

And then there's the fact that she lost another dragon, Rhaegal, tonight. (Break my heart in two, why don't you?) So Dany is murderously angry, for context.

Then poor, doomed Missandei comes in with one final message to her Queen—the Queen that she has served faithfully and tirelessly for seasons upon seasons. "Dracarys." Just like the Mad King's "Burn them all," Missandei's spurring Dany on to kill all her enemies and avenge her death. And it looks like Dany's absolutely going to take Missandei's advice and try to kill everyone.

It's not looking good for the Dragon Queen. And I had no idea Missandei would die when writing that post, but the point is even more true now: Dany's lost most of her friends and allies, and she's on the warpath to destruction. And she's lost the kindest person she's probably ever known.

Goodbye Missandei, true friend and confidante to Dany, and one of the most faithful friends she had left.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
'GoT' Episode 4 Trailer Teases Non-Cersei Conflict
image
Will Jaime and Brienne End Up Together on 'GoT'?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image All the Clues About Dany's Dragons' Fate on 'GoT'
image Will Jaime and Brienne End Up Together on 'GoT'?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image 'GoT' Episode 4 Trailer Teases Non-Cersei Conflict
image 'GOT' Showrunners on the White Walker Threat
image It's Lights Out for Tyrion Lannister on 'GoT'
zac efron as ted bundy The True Story Behind Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Movie
image Ashley Tisdale Returns With 'Symptoms'
image 'GoT' Theory Teases Brutal Jon vs. Dany Showdown
image Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron Remade Pretty Woman
image Blake Lively Is Pregnant With Her Third Child