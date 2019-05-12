I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Danaerys Targaryen isn't fit to rule Westeros. Daenerys is strong and brave, but those good characteristics are often eclipsed by a slew of other seriously terrible traits, including (but not limited to) her conquistador-esque mentality, her baffling sense of entitlement, and, as of late, that trademark Targaryen madness. The worst and possibly most unforgivable misstep thus far? Her terrible tactical strategies on the battlefield, particularly her failure to protect Daenerys' dragons.

Daenerys was able to conqueror numerous lands and add to her massive army due in part to the mere presence of her dragons; Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal were the first dragons to be seen by man in more than 100 years, and the fact that they only answered to Dany supported her claim to the Iron Throne. In more recent times, however, Dany's claim has weakened, as has her fire power. She lost Viserion when the Night King, in a show of Olympic-level athleticism, hurled a magical spear into the dragon's side—Viserion met his final end during the Battle of Winterfell. Rhaegal, the smallest of Dany's dragons, was killed by the Iron Fleet on the trip to King's Landing. Down an army, a close friend, and yet another dragon, Dany has officially lost the plot. Enter the Mad Queen.

Side note: I can't help but feel like the deaths of Viserion and Rhaegal were avoidable. Dany knows that her dragons are her strongest weapons—why didn't she put more effort into protecting her most valuable assets? One could perhaps understand how Dany didn't see Viserion's death coming (who knew that the Night King was such a good shot?), but flying her dragons over the open sea, knowing that Euron Greyjoy and the Iron Fleet were #TeamCersei? Rookie move. If *I* wanted to use my three dragons to take over an entire kingdom, I'd make them some armor first. Protect my investment. But, you know. That's just me.

The preview for the fifth episode teases the aftermath of Rhaegal and Missandei's unexpected deaths. At the end of the clip, we see Euron's eyeliner-smudged eyes widening as he looks into the sky. But what exactly did he see that has him so shook?

Dragons, some say. And possibly more than a few of them.

Dany's dragons are thought to be the last of their kind, but what if there are other dragon eggs out there still? When Drogon flew the coop back in season five, Danaerys had no idea where he was and worried that she would never see him again. Spoiler alert: she did, but not until after he did some sightseeing of his own. Tyrion and Jorah spotted the dragon flying around Valyria, which was odd considering that Drogon and his brothers were born in Vaes Dothrak. What was Drogon doing in the ruins where his ancestors had once flown wild and free? Laying eggs, some believe. Dragons in Game of Thrones are genderless, meaning that each one is able to lay eggs. Drogon could have traveled to Valyria and put some roots down. If so, Cersei and her army might have a a bigger problem on their hands. Did I hear someone say "dracarys?"

With only two episodes left, is it feasible for a calvary of dragons to fly into King's Landing and set the entire city ablaze at Dany's command? Well, yes and no. Yes because it's Game of Thrones—anything can happen!—and no because we're so close to the end of the story. Would they really pull a stunt like that so close to the series finale?

