The Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle is in labor.

It's still unknown where she's giving birth, though it's likely in Windsor.

We won't see pictures of Meghan and baby Sussex until at least two days after Meghan gives birth, unlike Kate Middleton and Princess Diana who made an appearance outside of the Lindo Wing hours after giving birth.

Meghan Markle has gone into labor! The Duchess reportedly went into labor this morning, according to royal reporters, about a week after her anticipated due date. Prince Harry is with her. At this point, the Duchess could have already been in labor for up to 12 hours, since she went into labor in the early hours in the U.K. (London is five hours ahead from Eastern Standard Time in the U.S.) Update, 9:56 a.m.: Meghan has given birth to her first child, a healthy baby boy, weighing seven pounds and three ounces, according to the Palace.

Though we won't be seeing any pictures of Meghan and baby Sussex right away, the Palace will notify the public when the Duchess gives birth to her and Harry's first child. A couple weeks before Meghan went into labor, the Palace said that Harry and Meghan have chosen to "keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private," which is why we won't be seeing pictures of baby Sussex right away.

Confirmed. Meghan is in labour. This from Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/5Z70fyhY5k — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 6, 2019

BREAKING: #meghan #DuchessofSussex went into labour in the early hours of this morning. — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) May 6, 2019

The media will, however, be told when baby Sussex is born, and there will be a photocall around two days after Meghan gives birth. In the past, both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton made an appearance with their children outside of the Lindo Wing hours after giving birth.

So, keep your eyes out for photos this week. In the meantime, sending well wishes to Meg and Harry as they await the arrival of their royal bb!



