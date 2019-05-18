'Game of Thrones' Author Says the Rumor That He's Secretly Finished Writing the Books Is "Absurd"

Rumors have been circulating that George R.R. Martin, the author of the book series on which Game of Thrones is based, has finished the book series but is waiting until after the show concludes to publish them.

Martin took to his personal blog to shut down the rumor, calling it "absurd."

The rumor seems to have started at a panel at Epic Con in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to CNN.

In a post on his blog, Martin took the time to formally address speculation that he's already finished the story—something many fans are no doubt wishing could be true given the unpopularity of the show's final season. In a post titled "Idiocy on the Internet," Martin wrote:



"No, THE WINDS OF WINTER and A DREAM OF SPRING are not finished. DREAM is not even begun; I am not going to start writing volume seven until I finish volume six."

The rumors apparently started after reports that former GOT actor Ian McElhinney had said the books were done during a panel in April at Epic Con in St. Petersburg, Russia. McElhinney reportedly told fans at the event that Martin had finished the books, but couldn't release them until after the series ended, per a deal with HBO, according to CNN.

Of the rumor that started the rumor, Martin wrote:

"It seems absurd to me that I need to state this. It boggles me that anyone would believe this story, even for an instant. It makes not a whit of sense. Why would I sit for years on completed novels? Why would my publishers—not just here in the US, but all around the world—ever consent to this? They make millions and millions of dollars every time a new Ice & Fire book comes out, as do I."

So there you have it.

