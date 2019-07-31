Spoilers for the finale of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season ahead. Thank God!! Tyler and Hannah are officially together, you guys—basically, anyway!—and it is everything I ever wanted from my first Bachelorette season ever. The whole finale was a roller coaster, from Tyler reciting a speech he had very carefully memorized in preparation to propose to Hannah (just hand me the box of tissues, because I was weeping), then Hannah breaking his heart. Then allll the Jed terribleness, including a bunch of half-apologies for his behavior, and Hannah rising above like a boss. And then, in the last few minutes: Tyler coming out. Hannah grinning like a fiend. Hannah asking Tyler out on a date, and asking for them to be real people dating away from the show shenanigans. Tyler accepting. And then the Internet exploded. True love is REAL. Let's break it down.



When Jed played the guitar for the millionth time.

No thank you.

OMG SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/HFMvyomkXv — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) July 31, 2019

Poor Hannah times 100.

Honestly, the less said about Jed, the better.

Although, this meme was admittedly hilarious.

And then...things took a turn.

Here we go. It's HAPPENING.

when Jed’s lying ass leaves and our babe tyler comes back #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/o1wxFcdpYp — Taylor (@TaylorDitmar) July 31, 2019

The Internet had zero chill about the whole situation.

Me, definitely me:

Everyone was thoroughly, completely in shock:

somebody pinch me, DID THIS REALLY JUST HAPPEN? #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/bXfGpyDW3F — jimin || main (@oomfjk) July 31, 2019

Every member of Bachelor Nation:

And Chris Harrison was there to take us through it all.

Nobody makes an “I told you so” face more subtle than Chris Harrison’s. #thebachelorette #thebachelorettefinale pic.twitter.com/WlfnUqxQTz — College Park Mom (@lindsayoz) July 31, 2019

We needed more Tyler.

Why did he only get a few minutes of screen time??

They really gave tyler 5 minutes I- #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/i4MNEdr9vz — Bachelor Bullshit (@bachbullshit) July 31, 2019

But now, no Tyler for 'Bachelor.'

Fans were sad/happy, all at once.

Trying to support Hannah at all cost but wanting to marry Tyler at the same time #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/Flcp8LMvsG — Lindsey (@_Linzkinz_) July 31, 2019

Even 'Bachelorette' veterans were wowed.

This, from Kristen Baldwin, who has recapped the show for EW for AGES. So you know if she's this happy, it must be a really special moment:

And this from ET:

DID HANNAH JUST ASK TYLER OUT ON A DATE?! 😱 #TheBacheloretteFinale https://t.co/nAy8feBJk9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 31, 2019

Please let this be a sign.

I want this so so much.

she has not stopped smiling. PLEASE JUST GET MARRIED #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/OyZRZfyZIv — kiara (@kayitskiara) July 31, 2019

He already has the proposal laid out!

Thank you, Lauren Zima, for the transcription.

Hannah + Tyler forever and ever, please.

