Spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead. The rumors have really been been flying about Hannah's season, specifically the man that she reportedly ends up with—spoiler alert!—the musician and singer Jed Wyatt. Just as Bachelor expert Reality Steve revealed that Jed was her final choice, Jed's pre-Bachelorette girlfriend, Haley Stevens, went public to People with her story about dating him before the show and, she says, being blindsided by his ghosting once he returned to their home of Nashville, Tennessee. Here's what we know about their relationship—brace yourself.

Haley is a musician, like Jed.

Haley is a singer and guitar player, just like her ex.

She's a member of the band Sweet Leah, and they just played their first show in May.

They were together for four months.

Per E! News, "According to Haley, their 'whirlwind' romance included meeting each other's families and taking a vacation together to the Bahamas, where they allegedly expressed their love for one another." So that means that she very likely met Jed's parents, not too long before they met Hannah. Can someone say awkward hometown dates, much?

Jed was absolutely demonstrative.

Reality Steve unearthed some Instagram comments that show just how much Jed was into Haley:

Thanks to those who sent. Those comments though, Jed pic.twitter.com/UVerPgF3zu — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 18, 2019

Oops.

He reportedly told her he loved her before he left.

Jed was honest with her that he was doing the show for the platform. Haley says she was supportive. "As a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person I’m like, 'Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?' I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show."

Haley says that he told her just before he left, "I love you! Don’t forget that. Everything is always working out."

But he might have been chatting with other girls at the same time.

This is such a bummer, but Jed may have been texting other girls while he was with Haley, according to Reality Steve.

I’m gonna say this once: after that accidental reveal towards the end of the podcast with Haley about yet ANOTHER woman he was with, if any of you saw the text exchange between Jed and this woman, there might be rioting. With pitchforks. He’s lucky she doesn’t want those public. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 27, 2019

So I think it's been a rough road for Haley. Haley said she was unaware of anyone else before the show.

She thanked her supporters on Instagram.

Haley said, "To everyone who sent an encouraging or supportive message: Thank You. You will never know how much each one has meant to me. To everyone who sent messages relating to my story I hope you know that you’re not alone. Your story matters. Your heartbreak matters. Thank you for reassuring me that mine matters too."

