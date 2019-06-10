Spoilers ahead for this season of Bachelor in Paradise. Soon, Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette season will reach its inevitable conclusion, and then it's on to arguably the craziest, most drama-filled show in the Bachelor-verse. I'm speaking, of course, about Bachelor in Paradise, season six, in which all the craziest/most fun/epically melodramatic contestants all get together in the same place. I can't wait.

So what do we know about this season and what's going to happen? Luckily, you don't have to wait until the premiere on July 29 to get some spoilery intel.

A ton of fan faves, and a few villains, will be there.

We already have a (very preliminary) list, courtesy of Bachelorverse expert Reality Steve. The full list is here, but from Colton's Bachelor season, we have Tayshia, Demi (oohhhh Demi, you delight), Hannah G., AND Caelynn, just to name a few. We also have a few from Hannah's Bachelorette season, including John Paul Jones (the quirkiest of quirkys! Hooray!), Dylan, Connor, Cam (ugh), and Box King Joe Barsano/Farmer Matt Donald among others. It is going to be an ECLECTIC bunch, if you know what I'm saying.

There's going to be a wedding.

Former Bachelor in Paradise couple Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson just threw an engagement party and reportedly are actually getting hitched, in Mexico, during this season of BiP:

(SPOILER): Shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise based on their recent engagement party and meeting in Paradise last year, but Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson will be getting married next week in Mexico as part of filming for “Bachelor in Paradise.” — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 6, 2019

They had a bunch of show alums at the party, said Krystal. ""We had quite a few Bachelor Nation members attend. Jade and Tanner, Ashley and Jared, Angela, Chelsea and Annaliese, Josh Murray, Heather and Katie from Colton's season. Everyone was having a great time together."

I wonder if they might have guests on the show too (OR, because they can't have guests on the show, this engagement party served as their version of a big blowout where they invited all their friends to celebrate).

Filming likely started at the beginning of June.

This, per Reality Steve again, is based on what's happened in previous shows. He guessed that filming would start on June 6, and usually lasts about 18 days, apparently (that feels SO short to me, but what do I know). That makes sense for a late July premiere—it also means more spoilers should start trickling in soon.

We'll update this post as we know more.

