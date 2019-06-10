yoga
Who Gets Together on Bachelor In Paradise Season 6? Here's All We Know

We already know there's going to be a wedding.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Paul HebertGetty Images

Spoilers ahead for this season of Bachelor in Paradise. Soon, Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette season will reach its inevitable conclusion, and then it's on to arguably the craziest, most drama-filled show in the Bachelor-verse. I'm speaking, of course, about Bachelor in Paradise, season six, in which all the craziest/most fun/epically melodramatic contestants all get together in the same place. I can't wait.

So what do we know about this season and what's going to happen? Luckily, you don't have to wait until the premiere on July 29 to get some spoilery intel.

A ton of fan faves, and a few villains, will be there.

We already have a (very preliminary) list, courtesy of Bachelorverse expert Reality Steve. The full list is here, but from Colton's Bachelor season, we have Tayshia, Demi (oohhhh Demi, you delight), Hannah G., AND Caelynn, just to name a few. We also have a few from Hannah's Bachelorette season, including John Paul Jones (the quirkiest of quirkys! Hooray!), Dylan, Connor, Cam (ugh), and Box King Joe Barsano/Farmer Matt Donald among others. It is going to be an ECLECTIC bunch, if you know what I'm saying.

There's going to be a wedding.

Former Bachelor in Paradise couple Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson just threw an engagement party and reportedly are actually getting hitched, in Mexico, during this season of BiP:

They had a bunch of show alums at the party, said Krystal. ""We had quite a few Bachelor Nation members attend. Jade and Tanner, Ashley and Jared, Angela, Chelsea and Annaliese, Josh Murray, Heather and Katie from Colton's season. Everyone was having a great time together."

I wonder if they might have guests on the show too (OR, because they can't have guests on the show, this engagement party served as their version of a big blowout where they invited all their friends to celebrate).

Filming likely started at the beginning of June.

This, per Reality Steve again, is based on what's happened in previous shows. He guessed that filming would start on June 6, and usually lasts about 18 days, apparently (that feels SO short to me, but what do I know). That makes sense for a late July premiere—it also means more spoilers should start trickling in soon.

We'll update this post as we know more.

