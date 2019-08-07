Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise season six ahead. The Bachelor in Paradise drama is already predictably crazy, and one particularly epic situation stars the one and only Blake Horstmann. Based on show footage, he seems to have found himself in a romantic "entanglement" (if that is not the understatement of the century, I don't know what is) between a grand total of four women—which started with his behavior before the show and continues during filming. Woof. And all of that blew up in his face Tuesday night, when Caelynn confronted him, sobbing, about his actions and how much they hurt her.

If the entire situation is making you go, Say what now?, you're not alone. Let's break out the situation and what might have potentially happened, as well as Blake's response to the whole thing.



Here's what MIGHT have happened before the show.

So, we're hearing the word "Stagecoach" a lot, which is a music festival where apparently a lot of Bachelor Nation folks were hanging out (which is code for fun romantic times, I'm thinking). Blake, according to Kristina and Caelynn, hooked up with both of them just a day apart. Neither was dating Blake exclusively, although Caelynn said on the show that she thought they were having some sort of relationship, in her eyes.

Here are Caelynn and Kristina at Stagecoach:

There are rumors that Blake was also texting and/or spending time with Tayshia and Hannah B. before the show (and that he and Tayshia might have had interactions at Stagecoach, too), although the show doesn't mention it.

Here's what happened on the show.

Blake was drama-filled from episode 1, and pursued several women in the first two episodes, including Hannah and Tayshia. He also went on a date with Kristina, who confronted him about hooking up with her and Caelynn in close proximity. Caelynn also confronted Blake, saying he made her feel like a “f—ing dirty secret.”

“I feel like a slimy, disgusting secret that you’re ashamed of. You literally told me to lie for you,” she told him. She also, multiple times, mentioned how he referred to her or their hookup as a "mistake."

Blake later said in a one-on-one interview, "It looks like [Caelynn and I] slept together and I bolted. And that wasn’t what happened. Sometimes you try to do the right thing. I didn’t want to disrespect Caelynn, I didn’t want to disrespect Kristina. Man, this is bad. I look like the worst human in the world."

It's important to note here that the show is pretty heavily edited (and also that there are hookups that aren't shown—like, I feel like everyone is chatting/making out with everyone at these early stages, not just Blake), which is why last night, during the second episode, Blake took to social media to challenge the representation of the situation.

Blake shared text messages that seem to show something different.

In a long Instagram post, Blake admitted he'd done some things on the show he wasn't proud of. "I take full responsibility for my actions at Stagecoach and will forever regret the decision I made that weekend." With that said, he said he wanted to tell his truth. "I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn."

He then absolutely went there, sharing screenshots of texts messages that seem to show Caelynn interested in hooking up, with a full understanding of the situation. He also shared an interaction a week before the show in which they both debate whether to go public about their hookup. At one point Caelynn says, "If we play it off as not being a big deal then it’s not. Everyone hooks up in this world," but then she later admits to being "stressed" about it.

Blake Horstmann Instagram

Blake Horstmann Instagram

Blake Horstmann Instagram

Blake Horstmann Instagram

Blake Horstmann Instagram

Blake Horstmann Instagram

Blake Horstmann Instagram

Blake also shared a video in which he quietly, seemingly at the point of tears, said that this was the last thing he wanted to do. "I feel I have no other choice," he admitted, saying that perhaps the show had spliced together scenes of Caelynn that were inaccurate, and he wanted her to have the chance to tell her side.

here’s his video at the end of that story. pic.twitter.com/afxk4a9hSR — Catherine Leanna (@Cat_Laswell) August 7, 2019

Blake subsequently deleted the tweets.

In an Instagram story posted a couple hours later, Blake begged people to stop attacking Caelynn and said he was getting rid of the posts.

Blake Horstmann Instagram

Caelynn hasn't commented.

As of yet, Caelynn hasn't responded to what Blake has posted, or how she's being presented on the show. But we'll update if we hear more.

Here's every spoilery thing we know about this season.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE