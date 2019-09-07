image
Today's Top Stories
1
Button-Up Shirts: Everything You Need to Know
image
2
Chanel Miller Comes Forward as 'Emily Doe'
image
3
Worth It: Pearl Earrings That Go With Any Outfit
image
4
The Couple Improving Their Living Standards Abroad
image
5
The Colors Your Nails Need This Fall

Lifetime Releases Trailer for Its 'College Admissions Scandal' TV Movie

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Lifetime +Getty Images
    • Two of the most high profile people caught in the scandal were actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who appear to be the inspiration for the main characters in Lifetime's "ripped from the headlines" TV movie, aptly titled The College Admissions Scandal.
      • Lifetime released a trailer for the upcoming TV movie on Friday. It premieres on Lifetime on October 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

        We all knew it was only a matter of time before someone made a movie inspired by the college admissions scandal that rocked the world earlier this year.

        Lifetime appears to have gone into production on its take, aptly titled The College Admissions Scandal, within hours of the story breaking because a trailer is already out and the "ripped from the headlines" TV movie is slated to premiere in October. For those of you keeping score at home, that's a mere seven months after news of the scandal actually broke back in March.

        If you need a refresher, the "college admissions scandal," as its come to be known (even though its code name among investigators—Operation Varsity Blues—was a way better option), involved a number of wealthy parents who paid to help get their kids into elite universities.

        The parents in question did this with the help of the scheme's mastermind, a man named William Rick Singer, who got kids in to top college through his so-called "side door." This term encompassed a range of unscrupulous methods, from fixing SAT and ACT scores to arranging for students to receive spots on teams for sports they had never actually played—complete with photoshopped pictures of them "playing" said sports. It was, as they say, a whole thing.

        Even though the admissions plot involved a bunch of wealthy parents, two in particular emerged as the faces of the scandal: Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori "Aunt Becky" Loughlin.

        Unsurprisingly, Lifetime's take on the scandal revolves around two moms who may or may not (but almost certainly are) based on the actresses. Behold, Felicity and Lori's Lifetime doppelgangers:

        image
        Lifetime

        In the trailer, the blonde, Probably-Felicity-Huffman-Inspired mom (played by Penelope Ann Miller) is portrayed as a harried, over-anxious, but well-intentioned woman trying to do what's best for her kid:

        image
        LifetimeGetty Images

        The Probably-Lori-Loughlin-Inspired mom (played by Mia Kirshner) gets a less favorable treatment, going so far as to lecture her daughter about Darwinism to explain why what they're doing is A-OK:

        image
        LifetimeGetty Images

        Speaking of the kids, we also get a character who is, basically by default, going to be thought of as the Probably-Olivia-Jade-Inspired kid (played by Sarah Dugdale), who tragically, does not appear to be a sassy YouTube influencer:

        image
        LifetimeGetty Images

        We do, however, get a tease of a scene in which she brazenly poses in front of a blue screen playing soccer to fake the evidence that she deserves a spot on her fictional dream school's (based, no doubt, on USC, where Olivia Jade was admitted as a member of the crew team—in spite of, you know, not rowing crew at all) team.

        image
        Lifetime

        Watch the ~dramatic~ trailer for Lifetime's The College Admissions Scandal below:

        The movie is set to premiere on Lifetime (obviously) on October 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Um, Larsa Pippen Is Spilling Cheating Scandal Tea
        image
        What to Know: Timeline of Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Culture
        image
        The Best Ever Movies for Girls' Night
        image Inside the Cutthroat World of Royal Gossips
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image 25 Animated Movies Every Adult Should Watch
        On the Set of 'The Shining' The Scariest Horror Movies of the '80s
        image 15 Movies Featuring Anal Sex Scenes
        image 20 Bollywood Movies You Need to See
        image Add 'Mrs. Everything' to Your Reading List Now
        image Brush Up Your Karaoke Go-To's with These New Songs
        Four Weddings and a Funeral - Season 1 Will 'Four Weddings & a Funeral' Have a Season 2?
        US-FASHION-ENTERTAINMENT-AMFAR Kim Kardashian Answered Fan Questions About Kids