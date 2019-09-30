If you're reading this article, you've likely binge-watched Ryan Murphy's new Netflix show, The Politician, over the weekend. The satirical dramedy starring Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Jessica Lange, and basically every other talented human on this planet has come together for eight brilliant episodes in season one, with season two currently in production.

And while we were all probably focused on that Joni Mitchell "River" rendition by Payton (Ben Platt) or Infinity's (Zoey Deutch) Munchausen by proxy or that iconic line from none other than Alice (Julia Schlaepfer), "That I'm a stone cold bitch with ice water in my veins?," you probably missed a major easter egg in the opening credits.

Fans who didn't "skip intro" noticed when the screen flashed to a list of book titles of recent presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, one name (ahem, Donald Trump) seemed to be missing. Instead, the book title is "Idiot's Guide to Clowning."

Started watching #ThePolitician on Netflix and this brings me so much joy every time I see it pic.twitter.com/HKf4jMovXA — kt (@WizzKhaleesi) September 29, 2019

Can we please just appreciate the brilliantly massive insult right there in the opening titles of the new Netflix series ‘The Politician’? pic.twitter.com/eXWIokJ1vi — CAL ROSCOW (@calroscow) September 29, 2019

I JUST REALISED WHAT THESE BOOKS ARE IN THE OPENING CREDITS FOR THE POLITICIAN EYE- pic.twitter.com/pXv1Muu2qJ — ethel versace (@isaaccolepoweII) September 29, 2019

Living for @the_Politician dragging Trump in their opening credits — titling books for recent presidents, only to close out the set with the “Idiot’s Guide to Clowning.” pic.twitter.com/jaSpPVubU5 — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) September 30, 2019

Lol at The Politician’s opening credits pic.twitter.com/L6WSGXuRWY — mads (@itsallsoblue) September 30, 2019

The Politician did tHAT in the opening credits I’m screaming pic.twitter.com/jlsyhWmsuH — laura ✨ (@daisyrdley) September 28, 2019

I'm sure Mr. Trump will comment on the easter egg when he takes a break from his whistleblower tweets. Ryan Murphy, you're a genius.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE