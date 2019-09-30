image
'The Politician' Easter Egg in the Opening Credits You Definitely Missed

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Beth Dubber / Netflix

If you're reading this article, you've likely binge-watched Ryan Murphy's new Netflix show, The Politician, over the weekend. The satirical dramedy starring Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Jessica Lange, and basically every other talented human on this planet has come together for eight brilliant episodes in season one, with season two currently in production.

And while we were all probably focused on that Joni Mitchell "River" rendition by Payton (Ben Platt) or Infinity's (Zoey Deutch) Munchausen by proxy or that iconic line from none other than Alice (Julia Schlaepfer), "That I'm a stone cold bitch with ice water in my veins?," you probably missed a major easter egg in the opening credits.

Fans who didn't "skip intro" noticed when the screen flashed to a list of book titles of recent presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, one name (ahem, Donald Trump) seemed to be missing. Instead, the book title is "Idiot's Guide to Clowning."

I'm sure Mr. Trump will comment on the easter egg when he takes a break from his whistleblower tweets. Ryan Murphy, you're a genius.

