Where Is 'Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark' Filmed? Here's What to Know About Hotel Adeline
The Netflix series puts a twist on the classic dating show villa by setting up the Sneaky Links Motel.
Netflix's new reality TV series Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark puts a new spin on the dating show villa. Rather than the usual tropical mansions that house shows like Perfect Match, Temptation Island, and Love Island USA, the 10-episode series, which debuted on May 21, sees a cast of hot singles, who have had casual flings with each other in the past, check in to the Sneaky Links Motel. During their stay, the guests must decide whether their "sneaky links" (a.k.a. booty calls, a.k.a. secret hookups) can become something more, or if they'll cut things off for good.
Hosted by Chloe Veitch with relationship expert Spicy Mari, the Sneaky Links motel setting is refreshing, giving the show a cute vintage feel juxtaposed with moody neon lighting once the sun goes down. In a true blast from the past, each motel room has a landline phone, which the contestants can use at night to invite someone else over. (The shots of people waiting for the phone to ring feel very 1960s.) By the time the show's cutest romances get going, Sneaky Links had me looking up retro motels for a possible weekend getaway.
Luckily, the Netflix series was filmed at a real-life hotel in a city probably already on wellness girlies's must-visit list. Below, read on to learn more about the filming location for Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.
Where is 'Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark' filmed?
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark was filmed last summer in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the Hotel Adeline standing in for the fictional Sneaky Links Motel. Located at 5101 North Scottsdale Road, the pet-friendly, boutique hotel has 213 rooms and features amenities like a 3,000 square-foot pool with private cabanas, a poolside bar, and a signature restaurant and whiskey bar. (Bonus: It's part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio.)
As for Scottsdale proper, the Adeline is within walking distance from Old Town Scottsdale and Fashion Square Mile, and within biking distance from Chaparral Park (where the cast did the tandem-bike challenge early in the show) and Camelback Mountain. There are plenty of trails and spas in town, plus several local restaurants where the cast had dates outside the motel.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
