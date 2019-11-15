image
Did Princess Margaret Ask to Share the Queen's Duties?

Princesses Elizabeth And Margaret
Lisa SheridanGetty Images

Fans of Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth's younger sister, will be pleasantly surprised to see more of the rebellious royal in season three. While there was plenty of drama and controversy surrounding QE2's sister throughout the years (you can read more about that here), it probably had to do with the fact that she never had to perform official royal duties.

When Queen Elizabeth was first crowned her title in 1953, Princess Margaret was considered too young to undertake official responsibilities. However, that didn't stop her from representing the Queen publicly throughout the years. According to the Royal Family website, Margaret carried out public engagements at a young age when she was Patron of the Scottish Children's League (she became its President in 1966). She even joined the King and Queen and Princess Elizabeth on their South African tour in 1947.

Royal Sisters
Queen Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, in 1936.
Lisa SheridanGetty Images

Whether or not it was ever a consideration for the Queen and Margaret to split QE2's official duties, that remains a mystery—and highly unlikely that Margaret ever asked. There is a possibility, of course, that Margaret's rebellion over the years stemmed from her lack of central leadership and say in the royal family. According to HistoryExtra, an online publication from BBC History Magazine and BBC World Histories Magazine, "When a novelist asked Margaret if she ever dreamt about the Queen, Margaret replied that she had nightmares of being 'disapproved of.'"

Clearly, she held herself to a high standard and would have done the same if she was granted those formal responsibilities.

