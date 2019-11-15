This year marks Prince Charles' 50th anniversary (!) as the Prince of Wales. His duties officially began after he participated in a ceremony called an investiture of the Prince of Wales, similar to the Queen's coronation, in 1969 at the Caernarfon Castle. Season three of The Crown will feature the ceremony Charles referred to as "very impressive," according to Town & Country. His mother, Prince Philip, Princess Anne, and Princess Margaret were all in attendance.

During the investiture, Prince Charles gave a speech in Welsh and English, beginning in Welsh and then switching to English. He reportedly studied Welsh at—you guessed it—the College of Wales to prepare for it.

"I hope and trust that in time I shall be able to offer my own contribution and to do that I seek your cooperation and understanding.

Speaking for myself, as a result of my two-month stay in this country, I have come to see far more in the title I hold than hitherto. I am more than grateful to the people of this Principality for making my brief stay so immensely worthwhile and for giving me such encouragement in the learning of the language.

I know that social conditions have changed since 50 years ago and, of course, are still changing. The demands on a Prince of Wales have altered, but I am determined to serve and to try as best I can to live up to those demands, whatever they might be in the rather uncertain future. One thing I am clear about and it is that Wales needs to look forward without forsaking the traditions and essential aspects of her past. The past can be just as much a stimulus to the future as anything else. By the affirmation of your loyalty today for which I express my gratitude, this will not simply be a faint hope."

