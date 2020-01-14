The Best 'The Bachelor' Memes From Peter Weber's Season

As is by now pretty standard when it comes to ABC's The Bachelor, half the fun is in the memes. This season, because we have a chill (read: boring, sorry) Bachelor in the form of Pilot Peter Weber, in addition to some very intense ladies, the memes have basically written themselves. Fortunately, we seem to have gotten beyond some of the windmill and plane jokes, but I have a feeling those will come roaring back around family dates and overnights.

Ahead, I have selected just a few of the very best memes for your consideration. Considering that we have a ton left in the season, you can basically be guaranteed that it's only going to get better as the show goes on. And I cannot wait.

The champagne memes were spectacular.

Bachelor Nation, you did NOT let me down here:

I agree that this felt like really solid karma:

Ugh, I had just forgotten about Luke P:

Yup.

The bachelor producers when they put an extra bottle of champagne out knowing that someone will mistake Kelsey’s bottle for one of the bottles the producers left and start drama #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/b8Vgw67Z2v — Trav (@trav_beau) January 14, 2020

This Peter-Hannah sitch was ridiculous.

People ribbed Weber on him going after Hannah Brown mid-way through his own damn season:

Don't worry, there was some angst reserved for Brown too:

HANNAH. WYD. Also, go Hannah!

me trying to figure out if it was possible for hannah to join the mansion AND win dancing with the stars at the same time #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/weL9G7B5Cb — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 7, 2020

Miss you so much, Tyler C.!

Hannah B: it was between Peter and Jed for my final two



Tyler C. watching at home:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Kf5CICJxd3 — Morgan Dooley (@00Dooley) January 7, 2020

Oh god please no.

How this season is gonna end #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/QjSwmcvZqy — Jodi Polasky (@jodelynnsky) January 14, 2020

Fans are commenting about how "extra" the contestants already are.

Already, the ladies are so beyond dramatic. It's amazing.

OMG, I had not thought of this before, but it's so true!

Doesn’t really seem fair considering Hannah Ann is literally working with Revolve. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/qtarnH5EAN — Bachelor Chirps, MBA (@BachelorChirps) January 14, 2020

Dang it, Luke P.!

LOL.

Yesssss.

This is the level of petty I want to achieve #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/afzDjdRULb — Mark Palisoc (@ohmymarky) January 7, 2020

At least we didn't get as many windmill jokes this ep?

And a little special something reserved for our Bachelor.

He's great! He's just a little forgettable. (Not sorry!)

Shirtless videos ftw:

There was a little political snark (loving, of course!):

Seriously, though.

Me trying to figure out what Chris Harrison found out before Peter proposes #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/dbV9PHwzh0 — Taylir🌻 (@Tayy_Tor_Tot) January 14, 2020

And don't you worry, we will absolutely be updating this throughout the season.

