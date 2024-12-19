'Perfect Match' Season 3: Everything We Know
Fans are placing bets on which 'Love is Blind' and 'The Ultimatum' alums will join the upcoming season.
In February 2023, Netflix released the first season of Perfect Match, a.k.a. the streamer's attempt to pull all its reality TV shows into a unified phenomenon. The new series gathered single cast members from shows like Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and The Ultimatum—plus lesser-known fare like The Mole and The Trust—to date each other in a format that ensured both maximum chaos and a constant dress code of beachwear. This formula was an instant hit, with both seasons 1 and 2 of Perfect Match taking over the Internet with their respective drama-filled episodes.
Now, every time a Netflix reality show ends its season—the latest of which being The Ultimatum season 3—fans immediately start placing bets which cast members are most likely to end up on Perfect Match (*cough* Sandy and J.R. *cough*), and when the tropical dating competition will make its return. Read on for everything we know about Perfect Match season 3 so far, including the many rumors about the next installment's cast.
Has 'Perfect Match' been renewed for a third season?
In an announcement that shocked no one, Netflix revealed on June 27, 2024, that Perfect Match would return for a third round of drama-filled episodes. The season 3 renewal came less than a week after season 2's eventful finale, as Netflix put out a call for a new batch of "single Netflix Reality Universe (NRU) stars."
Do we know when 'Perfect Match' season 3 will come out?
There's been no word yet of when Perfect Match season 3 could arrive on Netflix. However, from the show's past release schedule, we can make an educated guess that new episodes could arrive sometime in 2025. After all, Netflix has kept up a yearly schedule for the reality hit so far, with season 1 arriving in February 2023, followed by season 2 in June 2024.
There's also another hint that season 3 could arrive next year, though Netflix has not confirmed: There have been rumors that Perfect Match already completed filming earlier this summer.
Has anyone been cast in 'Perfect Match' season 3?
As of December 2024, Netflix hasn't revealed any of the official cast of Perfect Match season 3. However, Internet-savvy Netflix fans have made a hobby out of documenting casting rumors for many popular shows in the NRU. Perfect Match is the most exciting show for Internet sleuthing, as it's populated by already-known stars on TMZ's radar.
Case in point: In March 2024, TMZ broke the news that Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal were swapping PDA on a Mexico beach, a full three months before Perfect Match season 2 arrived. A similar situation may be taking place ahead of season 3: In October 2024, Love is Blind alums AD (from season 6 in the U.S.) and Ollie (from the first U.K. season) were spotted having dinner together in Mexico. As soon as the news came out, rumors began swirling that they could've met while filming Perfect Match season 3.
Of all the speculation surrounding Perfect Match season 3, the most exciting claim is that Netflix may have widened their casting to reality stars outside of their own reality shows. Besides the typical names from Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and The Circle, rumors are flying that Perfect Match season 3 will also include Love Island and Siesta Key alumni, and even some Bachelor Nation stars. Best to take this with a grain of salt, but if season 3 does bring in contestants outside of the Netflix reality bubble, it could make for even more unpredictable matches.
