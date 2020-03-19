2020 has already deemed itself an incredible year for music. In January alone, Vanessa Carlton made our childhood dreams come true by releasing a new single called "The Only Way to Love," Selena Gomez blessed us with Rare, and Mac Miller's final body of work, Circles, has been thoughtfully gifted to the world by his family. Unsurprisingly, all of these artists have approached their work with a whole lot of...feelings, giving us plenty of love songs to listen to on repeat.

Allow us to present our running list of the best love songs of 2020, below.

"What I Need" - Megan Thee Stallion

"I'll cut you off and get mad when you leave." (Same.) Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new album, Suga, in anticipation of another very Hot Girl Summer (...once we get rid of coronavirus and all). In classic Meg style, she tells you exactly what she wants and when she wants it. She clearly had someone in mind when she wrote this one.

"B.S." - Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R.

Jhené and I have one very important thing in common: We are back on our bullshit. In her song "B.S." from her magical new album, Chilombo, Jhené is serving lines like, "Some of y'all ain't never had no real bitch and it shows / I keep it one hunnid from my head down to my toes." If you're trying to get over someone who did you wrong, this song will do it for you.

"Canada" - Lauv ft. Alessia Cara

Lauv finally (!) released his debut album ~how i'm feeling~ and it's a masterpiece. "Canada" falls more towards the sappy and emotional spectrum of the beautiful 21-track ride he takes us on. In "Canada," Lauv explores the joys of a budding relationship alongside another extraordinary talent, Alessia Cara.

"Two of Us" - Louis Tomlinson

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Louis Tomlinson sounds incredibly similar to Oasis (in the best way). In "Two of Us," Tomlinson reminisces about how much he misses an ex. "I could feel your blood run through me / You're written in my DNA / Looking back in every mirror / I know you'll be waiting, I'll see you again."

"All to You" - Russ ft. Kiana Ledé

If you're not listening to "Best on Earth" or "Guess What," you're listening to Russ' "All to You" off the same album, SHAKE THE SNOW GLOBE. It's a change of pace for the rapper, but nonetheless a sweet ballad dedicated to a significant other.

"Get Me" - Justin Bieber ft. Kehlani

Fresh off his new album, Changes, Justin Bieber collaborated with Kehlani to create a sexy reminder to his wife that she's, well, the best. It's a far departure from the Bieber bops we've become accustomed to over the years, but it still bumps.

"All Me" - Kehlani ft. Keyshia Cole

Though Kehlani technically dropped this banger in the final days of 2019, we're still including "All Me" on the 2020 list because it's just...that good. "I’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped,” the 24-year-old wrote on Twitter the night before the released the song. “I’ve never had this much energy for a musical release! This is so incredible. I just wanna say thank you, this is some really epic shit."

"After Hours" - The Weeknd

It's been a minute since The Weeknd dropped a full album (not counting the My Dear Melancholy EP he released in 2018). His single of the same title from his upcoming fourth studio album, After Hours, is dark and moody as he reminisces on—you guessed it—an ex.

"I Love Me" - Demi Lovato

Sometimes the best love songs are about ourselves, and Demi Lovato delivers 'em flawlessly. It's incredible to watch her release new music after suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2018, which she addresses in the song. "I Love Me" feels especially monumental after recently hearing her devastating single, "Anyone," that she performed at the 2020 Grammy's in January.

"Crowded Room" - Selena Gomez ft. 6LACK

Selena Gomez's albums are either a hit or miss, but Rare is definitely a hit. A far departure from her 2015 Revival (think: darker, sexier songs like "Good For You"), Rare makes you want to put on a not-so-serious burlesque show in front of all the people who've ghosted you. In "Crowded Room," Gomez knows exactly who she is and she's not afraid to show you.

"Diamonds" - Megan Thee Stallion & Normani

Name a more iconic duo than Megan Thee Stallion & Normani? ...I'll wait. The Houston-bred rappers teamed up for the Birds of Prey soundtrack and created one of the best breakup songs of the year, recreating Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend" performed in the 1953 film, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. And thank god for that.

"Circles" - Mac Miller

Whether it has a direct reference to love or not, each song on Mac Miller's Circles is heartbreaking knowing we'll never receive a new album from the artist again. In "Circles," Miller solemnly celebrates his lover's ability to appreciate him in his darker moments.

"A Muse" - DVSN

DVSN, composed of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 who belong to Drake's record label OVO, released "A Muse," which can simply be described as a sext. That is all.

"Conversations In The Dark" - John Legend

Ahead of his This Is Us guest performance, John Legend released his new single, "Conversations In The Dark"—a beautiful ode to (we can only assume) his wife, Chrissy Teigen, that couples around the world will relate to. It's on the same level as "All of Me" (2013).

"The Only Way to Love" - Vanessa Carlton

Gen-Z, allow us to introduce you to Vanessa Carlton: Indie Artist. The 39-year-old singer began the decade by releasing her first single from her upcoming sixth studio album, Love Is An Art (out March 2020). While she may not be as recognizable as she was circa 2002 with singles like "A Thousand Miles" and "Ordinary Day," it doesn't make "The Only Way to Love" any less great. In fact, her evolution is what makes it even better.

"Hand Me Downs" - Mac Miller ft. Baro

Oh, you thought I was done celebrating Mac Miller? "Hand Me Downs" is a five-minute vignette of the love Miller aspired to create with someone. "You remind me / Shit, I need to stay in line / You damn well are a great design / You, despite being an only child / Say you need more of a family 'round / Let's turn these jeans into hand me downs."

"Workin' On It" - Meghan Trainor ft. Lennon Stella & Sasha Sloan

Meghan Trainor's "Workin' On It" is a love letter to herself, reflecting on her struggle to allow potential love interests into her heart. Beginning with a slow tempo then speeding up, the single is a reminder that, to quote Stephen Chbosky, we accept the love we think we deserve. Know that you deserve it all.

