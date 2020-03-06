In a single "I Love Me" released last night, Demi Lovato got candid about her 2018 overdose, her self-criticism, and learning to be kind to herself.

There are some pretty direct references to her experiences, and Lovato seems to be sending love to her former, suffering self.

This is a return to the spotlight for Lovato after crushing it at the Super Bowl and giving a devastatingly beautiful Grammys performance.

Demi Lovato just released a new single in the form of "I Love Me," which is an absolutely candid look at her life over the past couple of years, including recent health challenges. And it is even more revealing than even I expected.

Getting the obvious out of the way first, the song is gorgeous. She talks about the self-hating comments in her head, the criticism she internalizes, and how she's learning to love—really love—herself. She starts out literally fighting with herself, then she walks through the city as an empowered person, culminating in a moment where she passes by a woman being loaded onto an ambulance. This is a pretty clear reference to her overdose, in my opinion, and she pauses for a moment, lays a hand on the woman's shoulder (her past self? The woman also has brunette hair), and walks on. And it was riiiight about this moment when I started actively weeping.

In interviews, she talked about why she ended up relapsing—explaining that her former team was "controlling" and would go so far as to take away her phone and remove sugar (even fruit!) from her room. She asked for the help from them and didn't get it—she was told instead that she was being "selfish." She remembered thinking, "I'm six years sober...but I'm even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?" on Ellen.

In a more positive way, Lovato highlighted allll the people she loves who made a cameo in the music video, including friends who have helped her through the tough times:

I'm not not crying again...

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE