Warning: Love Is Blind finale spoilers ahead.

Netflix finally (!) dropped the season finale of Love Is Blind. I'm not okay, and neither is the rest of the internet. Damian didn't end up saying "I do" to Gigi (she actually was the runaway bride in the trailer!), Jessica and Mark did not walk down the aisle together (shocker), Amber and Barnett actually did (good for them?), Kelly and Kenny didn't make it (I'm distraught), and Cameron and Lauren will live happily ever after (the world doesn't suck, after all!).

Naturally, Twitter has a lot of feelings:



Two mins into the finale of Love is Blind and Damian has already caused a madness pic.twitter.com/l4eCxb3Vxc — 𝑴𝒂𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒂 ☆ (@mahalia_ots) February 27, 2020

Love is Blind really made me suffer through all them other weddings I didn’t wanna see just to see Cameron and Lauren. — jade (@jadeambberr) February 27, 2020

This Love is Blind finale is wild 😅😅 — jordan perkins (@jordanperkins) February 27, 2020

after finishing love is blind my only thought to the rest of the world is get tissues and prepare for an emotional rollercoaster, I am unstable the rest of today 🥺 — Megan🦋 (@megan_capehart) February 27, 2020

I watched the love is blind finale and now i need someone else to watch it so we can talk about the shit show i just witnessed #LoveIsBlind — тαylor (@taylorrjamess_) February 27, 2020

I have seen the Love is Blind finale and I HAVE THOUGHTS but also yeah kinda expected it LOL — molly 🌴 (@themollybuck) February 27, 2020

My throat is dry because my mouth has been open the whole time (followed by some screaming) I’m watching Love is Blind Finale pic.twitter.com/Ojc326uuCi — خديجة (@deeeeeeeeja) February 27, 2020

.03 seconds after I’m done with the Love is Blind finale googling if the couples are still together pic.twitter.com/1u91pgtjk8 — Ray (@raychel____) February 27, 2020

only 17 mins into the last newest episode of Love Is Blind and I’m finna lose my damn mind — kj ⚖️ (@kailynnnnj) February 27, 2020

After you've studied the reactions above, I'll leave you with these lovely stills from the finale, which essentially sums up this rollercoaster of a show:

When you realize that love is, in fact, not blind. Netflix

Poor Mark. Netflix

This isn't the end, though. On March 5, Netflix will release a reunion special for all of the couples and their body language says...a lot. Jessica and Mark aren't sitting next to each other (understandably), Cameron's arm is around Lauren, Amber is now a blonde (!), and Barnett looks like he's about to say something stupidly cringeworthy.

The final episode of Love Is Blind premieres tomorrow! But the story doesn't end there...



On March 5, all your burning questions will be answered in a can’t-miss reunion special hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey pic.twitter.com/6IImBYy3OB — Netflix US (@netflix) February 26, 2020

I love this show!

