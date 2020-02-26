In case you hadn't heard, the newest, greatest reality TV craze is Netflix's Love Is Blind. Fans have gone absolutely nuts over the premise—a handful of men and women fall in love inside pods that don't allow the two people to ever see each other—and as we head into the show finale, which drops Thursday, people are going nuts. As we wait with bated breath to see which of our couples made it all the way down the aisle (Lauren and Cameron forever!), allow me to present: The very best reactions to Love Is Blind so far.

Side note: If you aren't fully caught up, or haven't had a chance to watch the show yet, I tried not to spoil too many plot points, but a few may have snuck in there. You should definitely go watch before Thursday, though, because people are going to have thoughts about the finale.

Fans are shocked—shocked!—that they love it so much.

me: I hate the bachelor omg reality love is trash

*me watching Love is Blind* pic.twitter.com/OFOQuUFl5T — Queen Con (@con_olson) February 25, 2020

[Me]: this Love is Blind show is stupid



[Me watching episode 2]: dammit, they got me pic.twitter.com/PZThh5lhxX — Ilyaas Khatib (@ilyaaskhatib) February 26, 2020

The term "love is blind" refers to how when you're in love you ignore or don't see red flags in a relationship but this Netflix show has the phrase ass backwards yet i'm ADDICTED to this insanity. You aren't in love bro, you're desperate. Keep it coming tho pic.twitter.com/Pb52gzTJP3 — Kenz (@MackenziePaton2) February 26, 2020

imagine not watching 'love is blind' lol....grow up — love is blind stan account (@BeeBabs) February 26, 2020

me watching love is blind: this is so cringe they’re saying they’re in love with one another 20 minutes into the first episode



me also watching love is blind: *next episode* pic.twitter.com/wP9ZuC2Na1 — georgia (@georgiaspenceer) February 25, 2020

me: love is blind is a dumbass show, fuckin cringey and it is garbage entertainment. none of it makes sense and they are all INSANE for claiming they are in love after 4 days.



*cameron talks about how much he loves lauren*



also me: pic.twitter.com/nvpNmEY1Lc — 𝓙𝓪𝓭𝓮 𝓕𝓸𝔁 (@itmejaimie) February 24, 2020

Love Is Blind is better than most scripted TV honey 🤷🏾‍♀️ — muna mire (@Muna_Mire) February 24, 2020

There are even some famous fans!

Sooo do I keep watching the Democratic Debate or start Love is Blind?🤷🏻‍♀️ — Tia Booth🖤 (@tiarachel91) February 26, 2020

And the show's drawing a few comparisons to that reality tv show.

Sofia and I just watched half an episode of Love is Blind and couldn’t finish it. That is hands down the dumbest most unrealistic show I’ve ever forced myself to watch. I just watched a guy propose to a girl through a wall. K Bachelor time. LET’S GO FANTASY SUITES — Alexandra Cooper (@alexandracooper) February 25, 2020

People are marveling over the utterly insane premise.

This how they be on ‘Love is Blind’ pic.twitter.com/3ee5EpizfR — Big Soulja (@Jwalk35_) February 25, 2020

Huge applause to netflix for creating a reality show called Love is Blind and then casting only models — stephen never steve (@_stephenanthony) February 25, 2020

*man and woman have something in common*

Love is Blind contestants:

pic.twitter.com/LWJivytATA — Krevin (@kjfkid) February 24, 2020

LOVE IS BLIND (2020) pic.twitter.com/ARK7Kdei04 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 24, 2020

Netflix really put a bunch of 20-something boys and 30something women in a box and told them to get married in four weeks. genius. I’m watching all of it. #LoveIsBlind — DOM (@DMioni) February 13, 2020

Oh Chrissy (lol).

The first season of love is blind before the weddings should have been black screens for us so we would also be blind oooooooo shit — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2020

A lot of people are All. In.

Ya know what.. imma sign up for Love is Blind pic.twitter.com/qQ1Aw55yUN — sexy mamba jamba (@smannytha) February 26, 2020

Interrupting my social media hiatus to announce that I've been suckered in to Love is Blind!! pic.twitter.com/XkDZL6PMVb — Reni Eddo-Lodge (@renireni) February 25, 2020

me welcoming people as they slowly trickle into the Love is Blind fandom pic.twitter.com/OMq9yWoC7G — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) February 25, 2020

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to get back to REAL television, like a real man.



If you need me I’ll be watching Love Is Blind — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 25, 2020

But some contestants are getting under people's skin.

One, in particular.

Me everytime I see Jessica Batten on Love is Blind pic.twitter.com/FdaklhBj9I — Charmaine Arat (@CHARManhid) February 26, 2020

me episode 1 of Love Is Blind: aww jessica seems great, wonder why she’s still single at 34!

me, every episode after: pic.twitter.com/twPpaDmkuc — caselicious87✌🏻 (@Caselicious87) February 26, 2020

Anyone that has watched love is blind on Netflix will appreciate this meme my sister sent me: pic.twitter.com/vXdIjjLc5q — H🥳🥳 (@hanvk12) February 26, 2020

Found this pic of Jessica from Love is Blind pic.twitter.com/P2Akl84ezJ — Thots & Prayers 🙏 (@T8t3rTh0t) February 26, 2020

Jessica on Love is Blind: I love Mark

Also Jessica: pic.twitter.com/HDaZeCpcgp — Haley ☼ (@haley_quinlan) February 25, 2020

"Mark is very open emotionally; for me that's a red flag." Jessica



Love is Blind pic.twitter.com/P8TvUXbv0k — YaVonna Barnes (@coffeeinmyleft) February 25, 2020

Although she wasn't the only one, TBH.

Barnett listening to Amber’s financial situation on love is blind pic.twitter.com/oepVBO2cZO — emma (@beefybabie) February 25, 2020

so amber came on #LoveIsBlind with no home, bad debt, no stable job, her credit terrible...but she yelling at barnett bcs his bed wasn’t made and told him get it together.... pic.twitter.com/jDemb3Naiv — molly. (@_jaecole) February 20, 2020

HUGE shoutout to this guy from Love is Blind who quickly assumed his role as “friend who gives advice and does not fuck” pic.twitter.com/LY88iiCkzl — Alex (@AandSandO) February 25, 2020

the rest of the candidates on love is blind who didn’t get a story line: pic.twitter.com/guKtXIf2e3 — jess ✨ (@jl2496) February 26, 2020

Seriously. You have to watch.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE