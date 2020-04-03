As you're keeping it cool at home in an effort to help others, you may have found yourself running out things to stream. There are only so many times you can re-watch Gossip Girl before relishing in the '00s glory gets boring. Besides, there's no better time than now to watch something that our film buff friends would be proud of. Enter Parasite.

The South Korean film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, hit it big at the 92nd Academy Awards in February, cinching the most Oscars of the year. The film took home trophies for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Foreign Language Film. It even cemented its place in Oscars' history, becoming the first non-English language film to win the prize for Best Picture.

But if you missed the film in theaters before it rose to massive success, don't fret. Parasite is headed to Hulu, available to stream starting April 8.

Yes, the tale of a low-income family's scheme to get their whole family employed by a super-rich family before shit hits the fan can be yours during this time of self-isolating!

It's also available on other online platforms like Amazon, but you're going to have to shell out some money.

And if you end up loving the film, might we recommend Snowpiercer? The film, also directed by Joon-ho, stars the ever-so handsome Chris Evans as a man in a post-apocalyptic ice age world where everyone lives on a train. It's got Mad Max: Fury Road vibes all over it, minus a mute Tom Hardy. Watch it here—after you watch Parasite, of course.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here