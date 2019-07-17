'Gossip Girl' Is Getting a Reboot, But Which Original Cast Members Are Returning?

A Gossip Girl reboot is officially happening.

It will stream on HBO Max, a new streaming service from HBO launching in spring 2020.

No word yet on which original cast members, if any, will return to the show.

The news that nobody asked for but somehow everyone needed: Gossip Girl is getting a reboot on HBO Max, according to Deadline. To answer your first question: HBO Max is an upcoming streaming service that will be launching in spring 2020. And for your most pressing question—who of the original cast members will be returning?—unsurprisingly, that's currently TBD. There is, however, a bit of information available about what the reboot is going to look like.

"Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by [Joshua] Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar," per Deadline. "The logline: Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

So far, only 10 episodes have been ordered, but naturally there will be more if people are into this new generation of teens. Remember that final scene in 2012 when the "new Dan Humphrey" started walking into school as if he was the new GG? (Sorry if you didn't watch the last episode yet!) It seems as if the CW had always planned a revival...and now they're finally getting it. It probably won't premiere until spring 2020, which is when HBO Max will officially launch.

None of the former cast members has publicly reacted to the news yet, but make sure to bookmark this tab and check back for updates on which original cast members, if any, are returning to the series.

