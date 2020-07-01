Netflix is giving the big ole' reboot to '90s-era true crime show Unsolved Mysteries. The popular show, created by Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, premiered in 1987; it put out more than 600 episodes about everything from supernatural occurrences to mysterious disappearances, and came to an end in 2010. Much of Netflix's reboot will be similar to the original: There will be an unsolved crime, you'll hear the gritty details from the individuals close to the incident, and at the end of the program you'll be asked to visit unsolved.com if you have any information that could help crack the case. The main difference? There will be no host.

Yes, cue the violins: The one and only Robert Stack, the longest-running host of the series, won't be guiding us along. Sadly, the legendary presenter died in 2003 after working on the show for 15 years. So, how do you replace someone who became so crucial to the DNA of a show? You don't.



NBC Getty Images

"We have also opted for a hostless format, because the late, legendary Robert Stack was a singular and irreplaceable presence," Unsolved Mysteries producer Shawn Levy said in a press release. "In Robert's absence, we are letting the spirit and the strength of the stories carry the narrative. Above all, our aspiration was to make a new chapter worthy of his memory and of iconic contribution to this iconic series."

Yep, Netflix isn't looking for anyone to replace Stack, instead acknowledging what his presence did for the show when it was initially on air. It's the best kind of tribute to honor his legacy. Here's to a new chapter of solving unsolved mysteries!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.