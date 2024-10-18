Netflix's hit legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer has returned for its third season, bringing another installment full of twists and turns. Co-created by David E. Kelley and based on the book series by Michael Connelly (which was previously adapted into a 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey), Netflix's hit drama series centers on criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller Jr., who prefers to conduct his business out of his beloved Lincoln cars. After recovering from substance use disorder, Mickey re-enters the legal profession determined to fight for his clients, with the help of his two ex-wives and his loyal legal team.

Each season of The Lincoln Lawyer follows Mickey's team as they juggle several cases, with new supporting characters arriving each season. As they watch, many TV fans will recognize familiar faces among the series' cast, from scream queens to sitcom stars to a film legend. Below, read on to learn more about the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Mickey Haller is a dedicated lawyer who got his nickname because he prefers working on the road, from one of his collection of Lincoln cars. However, at the start of season 1, he returns from a career hiatus when a fellow lawyer named Jerry Vincent mysteriously dies and leaves his entire practice and case load to Mickey. Now recovered from a painkiller addiction, Mickey and his team have become one of the best criminal defense practices in L.A.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, 43, was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and started his career with film roles in his native country. After his U.S. film debut in 2012's Bless Me, Ultima, he has gone on to appear in projects like 2016's The Magnificent Seven, 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, 2018's Widows, and the second season of Prime Video's Goliath. Next up, he's set to appear in the action blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Neve Campbell as Maggie

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Maggie McPherson is a deputy district attorney and Mickey's first ex-wife, as well as the mother of his daughter Hayley. Maggie and Mickey split up because he was more focused on his work than his family, but there has always still been a spark between them.

Neve Campbell is best known for her longstanding role as Sidney Prescott in the legendary horror film series Scream. Since her breakout roles in the first Scream film and the teen drama Party of Five, the Canadian actress has appeared in films including 1996's The Craft, 1998's Wild Things, 2000's Panic, and 2018's Skyscraper, as well as the Netflix series House of Cards.

Becki Newton as Lorna

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Lorna, Mickey's ex-wife, is a brilliant legal mind who works as her ex's office manager and legal assistant. In season 2, she returns to law school to finish her degree and become a full attorney, while also planning a wedding to her fiancé Cisco.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Becki Newton is a very familiar face to TV fans, for her fan-favorite roles as Amanda in ABC's Ugly Betty, and Quinn in CBS's How I Met Your Mother. The Connecticut native has also appeared in the 2007 film August Rush, the short-lived NBC series Love Bites, and the HBO drama series Divorce.

Angus Sampson as Cisco

(Image credit: Courtesy Of Netflix)

Cisco is Mickey's key investigator, who uses his connections to the LAPD (and his street smarts as a former member of a biker gang) to look into cases. He's also married to Lorna, but he can deal with Mickey being both his boss and his wife's ex-husband.

Angus Sampson is a prolific Australian actor who's best known for his recurring roles as Tucker in the Insidious horror film series, and as The Organic Mechanic in both Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. His other notable projects include season 2 of FX's anthology series Fargo, the Australian dramedy series Bump, 2009's Where the Wild Things Are, Max's Our Flag Means Death, and Netflix's Heartbreak High.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Izzy is a former professional dancer who started out as one of Mickey's clients, and who has also recovered from substance abuse. When she didn’t have enough money to pay for Mickey’s services, he offered her a job as his personal driver instead, and she's been a member of the team ever since.

Jazz Raycole is an actress and dancer who grew up in Stockton, California, and started her career as a child star, appearing in shows and films like Waiting to Exhale, The Jamie Foxx Show, Everybody Hates Chris, and most notably My Wife and Kids, where she played Claire Kyle for the sitcom's first season. In addition to The Lincoln Lawyer, she's best known for starring in the BET series The Quad as Sydney Fletcher.

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea "Andy" Freemann

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Andy is a passionate, ruthless prosecutor who goes up against Mickey in the Lisa Trammell case in season 2. She's also a close friend of Maggie, and she and Mickey eventually strike up a friendship in season 3.

Harlem native Yaya DaCosta rose to fame in 2004, as the runner-up of Cycle 3 of America's Next Top Model. She went on to have a successful modeling career, and made her acting debut in 2005 with a guest appearance on the sitcom Eve. She's best known for starring in the 2006 dance film Take the Lead, the 2013 biopic The Butler, the 2015 Lifetime biopic Whitney, NBC's Chicago Med, and Fox's Our Kind of People.

Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Legal Siegel is the former partner of Mickey's late father, who was also a lawyer. Now he serves as Mickey's wisened mentor, who offers guidance on how to get around the rules.

Elliot Gould is an acclaimed actor who grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and began his career on Broadway, where he met his first wife, Barbra Streisand. He went on to appear in films including 1969's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (which earned him an Oscar nomination), 1970's M*A*S*H, 1973's The Long Goodbye, 1977's A Bridge Too Far, and the Ocean's heist film series. He transitioned to TV acting in the '80s, and has since appeared on shows including E/R, Murder She Wrote, Friends, and Ray Donovan. He's also a member of Saturday Night Live's Five-Timers club, a society for celebrities who have hosted the show five times.

Krista Warner as Hayley

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Mickey and Maggie's teen daughter Hayley is played by Krista Warner, an actress and musician who has also appeared in several short films. The Lincoln Lawyer is her first major role.

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Trevor Elliot, Mickey's main client throughout season 1, is the calculated CEO of a video game company, who is accused of killing his wife and her lover, a yoga instructor. He's played by Christopher Gorham, a longtime TV actor who previously played Henry Grubstick on Ugly Betty. His other notable projects include the WB's Popular, CBS's 2 Broke Girls, USA Network's Covert Affairs, and Netflix's Insatiable.

Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Lisa Trammell is a local chef who hits it off with Mickey at the start of season 2, as she fights against a predatory real estate developer who wants to tear down her restaurant and neighborhood. She's played by Lana Parilla, a Brooklyn-born actress who has appeared in shows including Six Feet Under, 24, Lost, Swingtown, and Why Women Kill. She's best known for playing Regina, a.k.a., the Evil Queen, in ABC's Once Upon a Time.

Fiona Rene as Glory Days

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Glory Days, real name Gloria Dayton, is a sex worker who helped Mickey on a case in season 2, before meeting a tragic fate. She's played by Fiona Rene, an actress who was born in Montana and has starred on shows including Stumptown, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Fire Country, and Tracker.

Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

In season 3, Mickey takes the case of Julian La Cosse, an IT manager for escorts who is accused of killing Glory Days. Julian is played by Devon Graye, who's best known for playing teenage Dexter in the Showtime series Dexter, and Axel Walker/The Trickster in the CW series The Flash. He also appeared in films including 2017's I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore and 2022's Nope.

Allyn Moriyon as Eddie Rojas

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Allyn Moriyon makes his television debut in The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 as Eddie Rojas, a fitness buff and a former babysitter to Mickey's daughter, Hayley, who finds himself in need of a lawyer. He's also set to star in the horror film Watch Them Come Blood.