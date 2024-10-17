Spoilers for Love is Blind season 7 episodes 1-11 ahead. Though Netflix's landmark reality TV show Love is Blind has been on for four years, there have been surprisingly few conversations about politics between the show's engaged couples. (This seems like something to discuss before heading to the altar.) That has changed with Love is Blind season 7's cast of D.C. residents, who have brought some interesting conversations about their voting records and military service to the screen. The latter became one of the biggest disagreements that Marissa George and Ramses Prashad have faced on the road to the altar, and many fans are wondering whether the couple could work through their issues and make it to the wedding.

Below, read on for a breakdown of Marissa and Ramses's time on Love is Blind season 7 and any clues we have of whether the couple are still together after filming.

What happened between Marissa and Ramses on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

When she arrives in the pods, bubbly law student Marissa clicks with two men: nonprofit associate Ramses and Ukrainian veteran Bodhan. Though Marissa and Bodhan have a lot of similarities—they share a military background and a love of fantasy books—Ramses impresses Marissa with his healthy masculinity, as she has previously dated very traditional military men (including a hardcore Trump supporter). She also gets excited that he's a Cancer-Leo-Leo, which supposedly means he's in touch with his emotions and craves a passionate relationship. Eventually, she decides to move forward with Ramses, and Bodhan is very mature about it and it's quite refreshing (especially compared to season 7's other pod love triangle).

Marissa George and Ramses Prashad kiss during their in-person reveal in Love is Blind season 7. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ramses and Marissa have one of the season's best in-person reveals. They are into each other and make it clear; Ramses almost forgets to give her the ring since he's so excited. That joyful passion continues in Hawaii, where they're the first couple to have sex and are generally on cloud nine the whole time.

Unfortunately, the vibe changes once they return to D.C. and move in together. While having dinner together in episode 7, their conversation about wedding arrangements—they don't want the ceremony to be officiated by a cis-hetero—shifts to their religious upbringings. Ramses was raised very religiously and divorced his childhood sweetheart after moving away from the Christian faith, while Marissa was raised Mormon and has been unlearning all of the patriarchal norms under which she grew up.

Then the conversation moves to Marissa's complicated feelings about her eight years of Navy service. Ramses, who is from Venezuela, is strongly against American imperialism and the military-industrial complex. Marissa isn't cool with "half the shit" the military does, but she doesn't want to completely dismiss something that she gave so much of her life to. (She also says that she was taught to revere the military since she was a kid.) It's an uncomfortable conversation, and it comes up again when they have drinks with Marissa's friends, and Ramses reassures them that it would be a deal breaker if Marissa re-enlisted or joined the reserves. However, Marissa has no intentions to rejoin. Ramses also seems okay with Marissa's desire to share her military background with their future children and let them choose their own career paths. Marissa's friends say they're concerned whether Marissa and Ramses can raise kids with such big differences, but the couple seems to be working towards the same ideology.

Marissa and Ramses having a moment in bed. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ramses's family doesn't appear on the show, but Marissa's mom Vanessa has enough personality to make up for five "meet the family" scenes. Marissa's siblings seem to get along with Ramses and say he's better than many of her old boyfriends. However, her mom scrutinizes his answers about their relationship and his "off" fashion. Vanessa at least explains how rough it was raising her kids on her own and dealing with poverty, before grilling Ramses on whether he plans to further his career. Vanessa says she doesn't think Ramses is "a bum," but she would also like him to sign a prenup before marrying Marissa, so he doesn't "fuck her over" like other men in her life have. Ramses is cool with the prenup, but Marissa pushes back against her mom and seems secure in not letting Vanessa push them around. Vanessa's last words to Ramses: "If you hurt my daughter, I will cut your balls off."

After all that, another issue shakes up the couple: birth control. Marissa is clear that she doesn't want to go on birth control due to health complications, but Ramses doesn't want to have kids any time soon, and he has big reservations about sex with a condom. This resurfaces in episode 10, after an offscreen conversation where Marissa tells Ramses she'd be okay with having kids earlier than their three-to-five-year timeline. Their physical intimacy has lessened since Cabo—which makes sense since Marissa's commuting two hours from the shared apartment to work every day—and Ramses seems to want that level of passion all the time. As doubts sneak into Ramses's head, Marissa wonders whether her not being in the mood will continue to be an issue after they get married, since there may be periods when she isn't going to want to be as touchy-feely.

Marissa and George meet with her family. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Did Marissa and Ramses make it to the altar on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

Unfortunately, Marissa and Ramses's final days before their wedding are filled with more stress than anticipation. During their final date, Marissa says that Ramses hasn't been putting in that much effort with her mother or wedding planning. She says she doesn't want to end up shouldering most of the mental load during their marriage, which is a slippery slope for any relationship. She also doesn't want to get divorced, saying that she'd be "willing to be unhappy" for five to seven years in terms of sticking it out for the marriage. This seems to concern Rames, as he's determined to make his second marriage his last, but not if it comes at the cost of his happiness.

The final episode before the wedding ends with the aftermath of a disagreement. It's unclear what they were discussing, but Marissa says that it isn't an issue they've been having the whole time and that Ramses "talked to some people" and began having more doubts. However, Ramses points out that the new unnamed issue is "one of those things... in terms of experiencing what it's like to exist together and to live together and all of that." It's a vague conversation, but Ramses is clear that marriage isn't just love, and "there's other things that have to work." Marissa still wants to get married and "take the risk of falling in love," but the episode ends before we see Ramses's response.

Ramses and Marissa have a serious conversation. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Marissa and Ramses still together after 'Love is Blind' season 7?

We'll have to wait until the October 23 finale and October 30 reunion to get the official update on Marissa and Ramses. However, the final scene in episode 11 seems like the moments before a breakup. There is also the chance that the bleak mood was made through creative editing, but it doesn't seem like Ramses and Marissa are in any of the wedding footage from either the season 7 trailer or the teaser at the end of episode 11.

A post shared by ramsés • राम्सेस (@ramsesprashad) A photo posted by on

The season 7 cast has been very good at keeping spoilers off social media, including Ramses and Marissa. They follow each other, and there aren't any hints that they may have taken similar vacations or any other signs that they could be stealthily together. They've also both posted some very cute behind-the-scenes pics from filming, so they're likely still on good terms.