'Culinary Class Wars' Season 2: Everything We Know
Netflix's cutthroat cooking competition will return for a second course.
Netflix's latest hit reality show is an intense, inventive spin on the classic cooking competition. Culinary Class Wars arrived on the platform on September 17, 2024, as the streaming giant's newest Korean reality show to channel Squid Game in its aesthetics and intensity. Led by famed restauranteur Paik Jong-won and three-star Michelin chef Ahn Sung-jae, the 12-episode series gathers 100 chefs to compete in a cutthroat battle of the culinary arts with 20 White Spoon chefs, star cooks and TV personalities in Korea, facing off against 80 Black Spoon chefs, a diverse cast of talented up-and-comers.
With its October 8 finale, Culinary Class Wars established itself as the best cooking show in recent years, with millions of viewers cheering for their favorite contestants. Now that the series has ended, countless fans wonder if Netflix will highlight a new set of culinary stars. Below, we're breaking down everything we know about Culinary Class Wars season 2 so far.
Has 'Culinary Class Wars' been renewed for season 2?
Yes! Netflix announced the season 2 renewal on October 15, 2024, just one week after the season 1 finale. In a way, the news was no surprise; per Variety, Culinary Class Wars was "the first Korean unscripted title to rank No. 1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) list for three consecutive weeks," surpassing the popularity of even Single's Inferno and Physical: 100. The series has also become a smash hit in Korea, with many of the chefs' restaurants having a surge in reservations following the show's airing, according to The Korea Times.
“We’re delighted to announce the production of Culinary Class Wars season 2, driven by the incredible fan response both in Korea and around the world,” Yoo Ki-hwan, the director of content at Netflix Korea, said in a statement. “Bringing a show of this scale to life requires immense effort, and we’re deeply grateful for the love and enthusiasm we’ve received so far. As we continue to expand our unscripted offerings, we look forward to bringing even more distinctive and exciting shows to our audience in the near future.”
When will 'Culinary Class Wars' season 2 be released?
With the speedy renewal, Culinary Class Wars follows in the footsteps of Netflix's Korean reality hits, which have become yearly must-watch events for fans of Korean entertainment. After they were greenlit, Single's Inferno and Physical: 100's second seasons returned around a year after their series premieres. If Culinary Class Wars follows the same trajectory, fans can likely expect new episodes in the fall of 2025.
Who will be in the cast of 'Culinary Class Wars' season 2?
As with most competition shows, Culinary Class Wars is expected to recruit a new set of talented chefs working in South Korea, with only judges Paik Jong-won and Ahn Sung-jae returning to lead the show. However, there is a chance that season 2 could see some contestants from season 1 make a comeback.
The first installment began with a preliminary challenge where the Black Spoon chefs were culled down from 80 to only 20, with the remaining chefs going against the award-winning White Spoon chefs. Similarly to how Physical: 100 season 2 brought back fan-favorite Hong Beom-seok, Culinary Class Wars season 2 could mean redemption for some of the little-seen chefs who didn't get a chance to shine in season 1 Meanwhile, some Reddit users have called for the show to bring on a third judge to join Paik and Ahn, naming season 1 runner-up Edward Lee as a possible recruit.
According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the series' creative team seems to have a similar idea. While speaking with the local press, co-producers Kim Hak-min and Kim Eun-ji told reporters that the team has already compiled a list of chefs they want to cast, which lists a surprising name: British TV personality Gordon Ramsay. (Imagine facing off against Mr. MasterChef himself as a Black Spoon.)
"We expect casting will be easier for the next season and will actively take on viewers’ comments to create a show that can receive even more love," Kim said. The producer added of the show's casting, "More important than editing are the ingredients. It is about the people and their stories and journeys on the show. What we do is put that inside the frame of a camera. We wanted to respect everyone and never tried to exaggerate anything."
