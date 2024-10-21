Jennifer Lawrence's Second Pregnancy Style Era Is Off to a Must-Shop Start
She's taking her signatures and tweaking them.
The moment I heard Jennifer Lawrence had announced her second pregnancy, I knew the fashion world was in for some stylish maternity outfits. Not of the Hailey Bieber or Rihanna variety, with bump-baring cut-outs and sheer fabrics. Instead, I figured that Lawrence would stick to her cool-girl minimalist script: in loose-fitting tops, slouchy trousers, It-girl Alaïa ballet flats, and a whole lot of The Row. Minimalist and not at all try-hard; deliberate, but effortless. Suffice it to say, Lawrence is already delivering.
Over the weekend, Lawrence was spotted with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in one of the first looks of her pregnancy style era. The actor pulled on a butter yellow Bode shirt, letting it hang half-unbuttoned over a pair of slouchy black trousers. She kept her accessories to a bright minimum: a trendy half-moon bag in bright red leather, tinted sunglasses, and suede flats from—where else?—The Row completed her look.
The template didn't look all that dissimilar from the outfits Jennifer Lawrence wore around New York City, pre-pregnancy, this summer. Heading to a facial at Stallë Studios, she wore a burgundy button-up; running errands, she copy and pasted the same undone button-up shirt outfit two days in a row. The No Hard Feelings star has a clear appreciation for easygoing layers and flowy pants—that doesn't have to change now that she's dressing for two.
As much as I can appreciate a maternity crop-top or a mom-to-be naked dress, I'm just as inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's current take on pregnancy style. Her second look of the era, a white T-shirt accented with a cherry red sweater tied over her shoulders, only proves my point. Both outfits are comfortable and able to accommodate a growing bump, but there's also an elevated edge to her choice in footwear and luxe fabrics. Most importantly, the overall effect is just like what Lawrence was wearing before. So maybe there is something in common with her fellow stars' over-the-top maternity outfits: They're all staying true to their personal style in every phase of life.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
