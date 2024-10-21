Jennifer Lawrence's Second Pregnancy Style Era Is Off to a Must-Shop Start

The moment I heard Jennifer Lawrence had announced her second pregnancy, I knew the fashion world was in for some stylish maternity outfits. Not of the Hailey Bieber or Rihanna variety, with bump-baring cut-outs and sheer fabrics. Instead, I figured that Lawrence would stick to her cool-girl minimalist script: in loose-fitting tops, slouchy trousers, It-girl Alaïa ballet flats, and a whole lot of The Row. Minimalist and not at all try-hard; deliberate, but effortless. Suffice it to say, Lawrence is already delivering.

Over the weekend, Lawrence was spotted with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in one of the first looks of her pregnancy style era. The actor pulled on a butter yellow Bode shirt, letting it hang half-unbuttoned over a pair of slouchy black trousers. She kept her accessories to a bright minimum: a trendy half-moon bag in bright red leather, tinted sunglasses, and suede flats from—where else?—The Row completed her look.

Jennifer Lawrence was photographed with her husband in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 21. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The template didn't look all that dissimilar from the outfits Jennifer Lawrence wore around New York City, pre-pregnancy, this summer. Heading to a facial at Stallë Studios, she wore a burgundy button-up; running errands, she copy and pasted the same undone button-up shirt outfit two days in a row. The No Hard Feelings star has a clear appreciation for easygoing layers and flowy pants—that doesn't have to change now that she's dressing for two.

Jennifer Lawrence's outfit looked similar to a button-up and lounge pants she wore in New York City over the summer, shown here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As much as I can appreciate a maternity crop-top or a mom-to-be naked dress, I'm just as inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's current take on pregnancy style. Her second look of the era, a white T-shirt accented with a cherry red sweater tied over her shoulders, only proves my point. Both outfits are comfortable and able to accommodate a growing bump, but there's also an elevated edge to her choice in footwear and luxe fabrics. Most importantly, the overall effect is just like what Lawrence was wearing before. So maybe there is something in common with her fellow stars' over-the-top maternity outfits: They're all staying true to their personal style in every phase of life.

