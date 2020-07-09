In the first episode of Netflix's rebooted Unsolved Mysteries, we learn that the puzzle of what happened to Rey Rivera has mystified friends, family, and law enforcement. Now, thanks to the episode, online sleuths are reexamining Rey's case and coming up with possible theories about what happened—particularly in regard to the strange and unsettling note that Rey left taped behind the computer the day he died, found by his wife Allison after his death. We know the letter was not a suicide note (per the FBI, who reviewed it), but beside that, there's no information about why Rey would have written a cryptic letter that referenced Freemasonry, then hidden it away. Online sleuths are now trying to decipher the note—and co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer addressed on popular Reddit theory in an interview he gave to Entertainment Weekly.

A popular Reddit theory theorizes that Rey's death was connected to 1997's The Game.

Rey's long, rambling note references movie stars and directors like Stanley Kubrick and M. Night Shyamalan. It also references a "well-played" game that he doesn't elaborate on. One of the movies alluded to is the 1997 movie The Game, which, if you're unfamiliar, involves a man (Michael Douglas) who is tricked into believing his life is falling apart. At the climactic scene, he jumps and falls through a glass roof to what he believes is his death, although it turns out that it's all a scheme to get him to look at his life in a different way and appreciate things more (unrelated: it's a weird movie).

The sleuth, Reddit user /zumalightblue, thinks that Rey might have been acting out events in the movie: "The whole movie is about this crazy game...that makes you think you lose everything in order to let you appreciate life again. Rey was an unsuccessful movie script writer and maybe he got involved in [something] that tried to imitate The Game in some way."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You have the chance to solve a mystery. How did Rey Rivera end up dead at the Belvedere Hotel? Watch "Mystery on the Rooftop" on Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries. #unsolvedmysteries #mysterious pic.twitter.com/4LnxO1dKv4 — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) July 3, 2020

But Allison, Rey's wife, doesn't buy it, according to Meurer.

Meurer says she talked to Allison about the theory already:

"She's spent a lot of time with that note, as did the FBI, just going through the note trying to figure out if there were any clues or anything else in there. She doesn't place any significance on the movie The Game. Rey liked a lot of different types of movies. He was just a guy who was interested in everything. If he had only ever left just that writing or if it was the only thing he had ever written randomly, then people would be a little bit more suspect. But this is what he did all the time. He kept so many journals full of random writing. Allison feels that she's been through all the journals just trying to find any clue that could help her figure out what happened to him, and she couldn't find any real or strong connections in The Game."

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The episode's only been out for a week as of this writing—so more theories may come out the more people watch it. We'll update if we learn more.

If you have information about Rey Rivera's death, visit unsolved.com.

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.