The reboot of Unsolved Mysteries is highly binge-able. Which is why, after you finished the first six episodes of season one, you, to quote the great Britney Spears, cried: "Gimme more!" Uh...ditto, same, agree, been there. It's not our fault we have the true crime bug, and with the world in its current state, the ability to lose ourselves in a compelling story, even only for 40 minutes, is a blessing. But you don't have to worry just yet about season two—season one has six more episodes that haven't dropped on Netflix yet. So, when can you expect them? Okay, well, that part is complicated.

Even though the first six episodes dropped July 1, Netflix has not yet announced when the remaining six episodes will come out. Which is, yes, a major bummer. The reason may be this: Releasing only a few episodes at a time helps the audience (read: us) to take in the cases individually and not in one big rush. After all, that's the reason each episode featured only one case instead of the original series' four, according to producer Shawn Levy.

"We at 21 Laps—along with our partners at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions—made an early decision to have our storytelling dive deeper and establish a more intimate connection with the audience," says Levy, per IndieWire. "To do that, you need time. The people we're interviewing on screen are often revisiting deeply painful experiences that are traumatic and not easy to discuss. These new episodes will each focus on a single case that is produced, directed, photographed, scored, and edited at a high level. I think audiences are going to find it very satisfying."

As with the original Unsolved Mysteries series, the reboot is intended to raise awareness for the cases and lead to tips that will finally bring closure for the families. (It worked for the original series, which solved more than 260 cases in its 600-episode run.) So while you may want to watch the entire series in one go, the series' creators and the families interviewed are hoping that audiences will take their time to think about the circumstances and alert authorities if they have any information. (You can go to unsolved.com to do just that.)

The Rivera family from the "Mystery on the Rooftop" episode. Netflix

We'll update this page when we know more about when the remaining episodes come out.

