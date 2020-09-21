Today's Top Stories
'Schitt's Creek' Swept the 2020 Emmys

I'm a little bit, I'm a little bit...EMOTIONAL.

By Rachel Epstein
emmys
Courtesy

Dan and Eugene Levy's passion project is finally getting the recognition it deserves: Schitt's Creek swept the 2020 Emmys. It's the first comedy and second show overall to win all four main acting categories at the Emmys. The show had 15 total nominations, including the following categories:

  • Catherine O'Hara for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" (WON!)
  • Eugene Levy for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series" (WON!)
  • Dan Levy for "Outstanding Writer for a Comedy Series" (WON!)
  • Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy for "Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series" (WON!)
  • Dan Levy for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series" (WON!)
  • Annie Murphy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" (WON!)
  • "Outstanding Comedy Series" (WON!)

    Naturally, the cast had the best reactions:

    walt disney television's coverage of the 72nd annual emmy awards
    ABCGetty Images

    walt disney television's coverage of the 72nd annual emmy awards
    ABCGetty Images

    And so did the fans:

    Schitt's Creek has brought joy to so many people across the world throughout its six seasons. Dan Levy's ability to beautifully execute the representation so many people desperately needed to see on their TV screens is one of the many reasons why this cast deserves to win. (The show is also just really freaking funny.)

    Congratulations to the entire Schitt's Creek family!

