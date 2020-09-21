Dan and Eugene Levy's passion project is finally getting the recognition it deserves: Schitt's Creek swept the 2020 Emmys. It's the first comedy and second show overall to win all four main acting categories at the Emmys. The show had 15 total nominations, including the following categories:

Catherine O'Hara for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" (WON!)

Eugene Levy for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series" (WON!)

Dan Levy for "Outstanding Writer for a Comedy Series" (WON!)

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy for "Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series" (WON!)

Dan Levy for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series" (WON!)

Annie Murphy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" (WON!)

"Outstanding Comedy Series" (WON!)

Naturally, the cast had the best reactions:

Well...Moira got her Emmy. — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 21, 2020

are you kidding me?!?!



Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy win Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series!#Emmys — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

giqerjhoiqrjpqoernvpqinrboqj4por5jqpo45hpoqrmbpqlermvqpemvpiqenrgiqnerpiobnqpet — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

LOVE this journey for @annefrances!



Congratulations on winning the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 💛 pic.twitter.com/PrtwCMcogJ — Schitt's Creek (Pop) (@SchittsCreekPop) September 21, 2020

And so did the fans:

Congrats @danjlevy!!! 🤩🤩🤩 You'll always be my David Rose 😘 xoxo — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

I can no longer remember a time when the "Schitt's Creek" theme wasn't playing in the back of my brain — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 21, 2020

Dan Levy - a true Canadian, just apologized for winning!! Lol!! — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 21, 2020

WE GIVIN SCHITTS CREEK THEIR F*CKING THINGS TONIGHT !!!!!!! — Terron Moore (@Terr) September 21, 2020

The greatness of Schitt's Creek can't be understated. It deserves all the love and recognition, beginning with the brilliance that is Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose. — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) September 21, 2020

dan levy and i share a birthday so i would also like to thank the academy — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 21, 2020

Dear @JustinTrudeau, can we please declare tomorrow a national holiday and let everyone celebrate these @SchittsCreek Emmy wins?



Signed,

Canadians in desperate need of a laugh and a cry pic.twitter.com/fTIBEmgjVo — Andy Grabia (@agrabia) September 21, 2020

Me watching Schitt’s Creek finally getting all the recognition it deserves. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ZFxYTzq6yN — Trey Harris (@treeeyh) September 21, 2020

Yes, Schitt’s Creek is that good. #Emmys — Doug Foote (@FooteSteppes) September 21, 2020

guess it's time to watch schitt's creek again — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) September 21, 2020

Schitt's Creek has brought joy to so many people across the world throughout its six seasons. Dan Levy's ability to beautifully execute the representation so many people desperately needed to see on their TV screens is one of the many reasons why this cast deserves to win. (The show is also just really freaking funny.)

Congratulations to the entire Schitt's Creek family!

