One of the best parts of 2020 was the sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek (don't just believe me! The show swept the Emmys' comedy category). The series, which was specifically ended by creator Dan Levy this year with the goal of not wearing out its welcome, ended on an absolute high note. And now's the perfect time to catch up on what you missed if you didn't get the chance. I mean, is this not the perfect time to watch the sweet, inclusive, beautiful show? I think not. And there's good news in store: If you've usually waited for the show to debut on Netflix, you may have less than a month to go before season six. Here's what we know, and we'll keep things updated if we hear more.

Schitt's Creek may be available on Netflix VERY soon.

As spotted by ELLE, based on an appearance on YouTube show Hot Ones, Levy let it slip that Schitt's Creek is coming to Netflix this October. We don't know exactly when but, judging by past seasons that have been released six months and a day after the original show date, we may be looking at October 8.

How can I watch season six of Schitt's Creek before then?

In the meantime, the sixth season is also available on Pop TV (also available on YouTube/YouTube TV, Google Play, Apple TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Amazon Prime if you just can't possibly wait another moment. If you live in certain countries outside the U.S., you may already have the show available! So lucky...

There's also a documentary giving behind the scenes and the making-of the last season, if you want to seek that out:

So go get your Schitt's fix, right now.

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

