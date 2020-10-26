'The Queen’s Gambit': The True Story, Explained

In the ever-expanding streaming universe, there are TV shows that make you laugh, those that scare you half to death, and those that inspire you with the protagonist's incredible achievements and make you grateful for the relative stability of your life. The latest entry in that last genre is The Queen's Gambit, which dropped on Netflix this month and stars Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphaned chess prodigy struggling with drug addiction. The miniseries' seven episodes follow nearly a decade and a half of the life of Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon.

Her story starts at an orphanage, where she is fed tranquilizers and soon builds an addiction to the drugs, but also unlocks a hidden talent while learning to play chess from the facility's custodian. Over time, she must deal with her addiction while pursuing her dream of becoming a chess grandmaster. With this particular brand of gritty triumph against all odds at the core of much of the "based on a true story" canon of film and TV, it's practically impossible not to wonder whether The Queen's Gambit is, indeed, based on a true story.

Here's what you need to know about the series' source material, and what it means for the future of the show.

Is Beth Harmon from The Queen's Gambit a real person?

Unfortunately for those hoping to fall down a Wikipedia research hole about the real-life Beth Harmon, her story is completely fictional. On the plus side, the Netflix series takes its name and story from a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, so there's still a way to continue getting your Queen's Gambit fix after you've finished binging the show.



It seems incomprehensible that it took nearly 40 years to bring such an amazing story to life onscreen, and in fact, there have been several attempts to do so over the years: first, with a script by author, journalist, and screenwriter Jesse Kornbluth, and later, with Heath Ledger (who was battling addiction and was a chess whiz himself) preparing to begin production as director and star right before his untimely death in 2008.



The Queen's Gambit: A Novel Vintage amazon.com $16.95 $13.77 (19% off) SHOP IT

It wasn't until 2019, more than three decades after the novel was published, that Netflix finally saved the adaptation from development hell, with Scott Frank writing, directing, and executive producing. Allan Scott, who has owned the film rights to The Queen's Gambit since 1992 and was working with Ledger on the latter version's screenplay (which would've starred Ellen Page in the lead role), finally achieved his goal of adapting the novel as co-creator and executive producer of the 2020 series.



Where did the story of The Queen's Gambit come from?

According to a 1983 interview with The New York Times, Tevis, who died a year after publishing the novel, drew much of his inspiration for Beth's story from his own experiences.

The chess scenes, for example, came from his time as a Class C competitor. "I first began to play chess with my sister and the kids on my block," Tevis said. "I once won a prize of $250 and became a Class C player. I now play against a computer so I don't have to face a real-life opponent sneering at me—I can always pull out the plug. I've played well enough to know what a good game is. I can beat the average person, but I'm afraid to play those guys who set up boards in the street on Broadway."

Charlie Gray Netflix

Beth's drug addiction, too, came from real-life experience. "When I was young, I was diagnosed as having a rheumatic heart and given heavy drug doses in a hospital. That's where Beth's drug dependency comes from in the novel," Tevis told the Times. He continued, "Writing about her was purgative. There was some pain—I did a lot of dreaming while writing that part of the story. But artistically, I didn't allow myself to be self-indulgent."

Overall, Tevis considered The Queen's Gambit to be "a tribute to brainy women," he said in the interview. "I like Beth for her bravery and intelligence. In the past, many women have had to hide their brains, but not today," he explained.

Will there be a second season of The Queen's Gambit?

Probably not. For one thing, there is only one book, all of which was included in the series' seven episodes. For another, the show itself is billed as a limited series, implying that the single season is meant to stand alone. And finally, showrunner Scott Frank's last Netflix project, 2017's Godless, was also a standalone miniseries of seven episodes—meaning he has experience telling exactly the story he wants to in exactly one season, rather than dragging things out forever.

If you're still not convinced, executive producer William Horberg basically confirmed to Town & Country that the final episode of the series will truly be the end of The Queen's Gambit, despite how intriguing it is to wonder about what's next for Beth. "The last scene feels like a beautiful note to end the show on, so I'm not sure if we want to go on and answer that question. Maybe we can just let the audience imagine what comes next," he said.

Andrea Park Andrea Park is a Chicago-based writer and reporter with a near-encyclopedic knowledge of the extended Kardashian-Jenner kingdom, early 2000s rom-coms and celebrity book club selections.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io