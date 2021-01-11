Contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been known to join the franchise with some pretty interesting job titles in tow, from Tiara the chicken enthusiast to Jonathan the tickle monster to Haley and Emily the twins. The ongoing season of The Bachelor, with Matt James in the titular role, is relatively tame in terms of its diverse cast of working women, but it does promise to bring the return of Heather the "never been kissed" and introduces The Bachelor's first-ever royal, Victoria Larson, a self-titled queen.



To be clear, in case you're confused, this isn't the Queen Victoria who was born 202 years ago and ruled Great Britain for an impressive 64 years. Though, if you think about it, that monarch's search for a suitable husband after her coronation did somewhat resemble The Bachelorette in that Victoria had plenty of eligible bachelors to choose from, ultimately chose Albert (who was definitely there for the right reasons) predominantly as a love match rather than the traditional power play, and married him in a wedding that was widely publicized and immortalized in every possible media format of the day—but I digress.

The modern-day Queen Victoria is a 28-year-old entrepreneur and, as far as we can tell, descends not from actual royalty but from the Scott Disick school of self-styled monarchs. Here's everything you need to know about Larson, who jumped crown-first into the center of the drama on night one of The Bachelor, and promises to continue doing so all season long.

Her resume is stacked.

Like any good queen, Larson stays booked and busy. She currently resides in Los Angeles and is the founder of two companies, Vikki Larson Beauty and JetSetGlo, a mobile spray tanning company targeting "jetsetters," a lifestyle that Larson herself has recently outgrown, according to her official ABC bio. She's also a certified pilates instructor, health coach, and real estate agent, and was formerly a flight attendant on private planes.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to a recent Instagram post, Larson, a New York City native, got her start at Florida State University, where she first became interested in all things health and wellness, and which she attended on a full academic scholarship. She left college before graduating, choosing instead to "venture on self discovery in a non college setting," and recently chose to return to her education via a health coach training program.

The whole "queen" thing is a recent rebrand.

As the first episode of The Bachelor aired on Jan. 4, Instagram influencer Serena Kerrigan, who has branded herself as the "queen of confidence," revealed that she had given Larson confidence coaching. "I think it's safe to say she really took my 'act like a queen' advice seriously," Kerrigan wrote on Twitter. Um, yeah.

Victoria Larson arrives on night one of The Bachelor. Craig Sjodin ABC

According to her bio for The Bachelor, this ultra-confident queen is on the hunt for "a strong man who can keep up but who won't be controlling in any way, shape or form." Her ideal match—Matt, are you paying attention?—is loyal and honest, respects her independence, speaks her love language of physical touch, and values meditation and spirituality as highly as she does.

She made a brief appearance in the pageant world—for an important cause.

As if Larson doesn't already have enough going on, she also entered the Miss California USA competition at the beginning of last year. In an Instagram post announcing her decision to join the pageant, she explained that she was entering with a hope of empowering young women and advocating for more stringent regulations on the pharmaceutical industry, stemming from her own history of prescription drug abuse.

"I am so excited for Miss California USA and my platform of lobbying for stricter pharmaceutical laws after struggling with adderall addiction in my life," she wrote. "Meditation, spiritual healing, mindful movement, and self growth into self awareness has built me into being [confidently] beautiful. Way more than a pill allowing me to fit a certain dress size while destroying my mental health ever could. I'm honored to guide other young girls to being more confident through self love."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She's the "villain" of this season of The Bachelor.

I mean, duh. If the footage of her cutting into other women's conversations with James on night one and pestering her fellow contestants to do the same weren't enough to convince you that Larson will be the (un)lucky recipient of ABC's classic villain edit this time around, maybe Reality Steve's intel will do the trick.

"She's basically this season's Corrinne [Olympios]. Some people will think she's hilarious, some people will find her as comedic relief, and some people will find her performative and incredibly irritating thinking she's better than everyone else. Same song, different season," he revealed.

Victoria Larson and Matt James talk on night one of The Bachelor. Craig Sjodin ABC

In her own words, per her show bio, Larson "loves" her own lack of filter and plans to be "very forward" in her quest to win James' heart, adding "This girl knows what she wants, and good luck to anyone who tries to stop her!" If that's not classic reality TV villain behavior, I don't know what is.



Andrea Park Andrea Park is a Chicago-based writer and reporter with a near-encyclopedic knowledge of the extended Kardashian-Jenner kingdom, early 2000s rom-coms and celebrity book club selections.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io