Matt James' 'Bachelorette' Cast: Every Detail We Know

Season 25 of The Bachelor, which kicks off on Jan. 4, will be one to watch for a multitude of reasons: For one, ABC is finally (and extremely belatedly) catching up to the times by casting its first-ever Black bachelor, Matt James. Plus, the group of women battling for roses and for his hand in marriage will be both the most diverse and the largest in show history; Chris Harrison recently shared that not only did a record number of women apply to join this season, but even more than the 32 currently announced contestants will show up, including one "very, very familiar face to Bachelor Nation."

There's also the fact that, for the first time in years, James has no experience at all within the franchise (besides being close friends with former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron). As Harrison explained it, "There were some times where we'd be walking a thousand miles an hour and talking, he would just stop and say, 'Guys, I don't know what you're saying. I've never done this. I don't know what a rose ceremony is.' ... We had to really go back and learn our ABCs and spoon-feed this guy."

Basically, if you thought Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' split season of The Bachelorette was the most dramatic yet, you might want to clear your Monday nights in early 2021 and start mentally preparing for an even wilder ride this time around.

In the meantime, while we finish out Tayshia's quest for love and wait anxiously to be transported to Pennsylvania's Nemacolin Woodlands Resort for The Bachelor, it can't hurt to familiarize yourself with the 32 contestants who have been announced so far, from ballerinas and journalists to a self-titled queen (yes, really).