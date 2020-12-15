Matt James' 'Bachelorette' Cast: Every Detail We Know
Can I make my job title "Queen," too?
Season 25 of The Bachelor, which kicks off on Jan. 4, will be one to watch for a multitude of reasons: For one, ABC is finally (and extremely belatedly) catching up to the times by casting its first-ever Black bachelor, Matt James. Plus, the group of women battling for roses and for his hand in marriage will be both the most diverse and the largest in show history; Chris Harrison recently shared that not only did a record number of women apply to join this season, but even more than the 32 currently announced contestants will show up, including one "very, very familiar face to Bachelor Nation."
There's also the fact that, for the first time in years, James has no experience at all within the franchise (besides being close friends with former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron). As Harrison explained it, "There were some times where we'd be walking a thousand miles an hour and talking, he would just stop and say, 'Guys, I don't know what you're saying. I've never done this. I don't know what a rose ceremony is.' ... We had to really go back and learn our ABCs and spoon-feed this guy."
Basically, if you thought Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' split season of The Bachelorette was the most dramatic yet, you might want to clear your Monday nights in early 2021 and start mentally preparing for an even wilder ride this time around.
In the meantime, while we finish out Tayshia's quest for love and wait anxiously to be transported to Pennsylvania's Nemacolin Woodlands Resort for The Bachelor, it can't hurt to familiarize yourself with the 32 contestants who have been announced so far, from ballerinas and journalists to a self-titled queen (yes, really).
Heringer is a client financial manager from Beaverton, Oregon. The 25-year-old loves a good meet-cute and is an avowed Calvin Harris fanatic. Her Instagram is here.
Milne is a 26-year-old photographer with a penchant for travel: She traded the traditional college experience for a DIY mix of programs across Europe, and recently moved to Toronto on a whim. She claims to be the queen of puns and dreams of becoming a Michelin restaurant critic. Her Instagram is here.
As a model and professional ballerina, 24-year-old Holloway is based in New York City and currently performs with the Dance Theater of Harlem. Her likes include hot chocolate and that time she performed onstage with Aretha Franklin (NBD), and dislikes include tomatoes and cheesy pickup lines. Her Instagram is here.
Andrews is a 30-year-old nursing student currently based in Costa Mesa, California. Her two passions in life are her 13-year-old son and her love of animals, with her dream job revolving around the care and keeping of beluga whales. Her Instagram is here.
As a true Midwesterner, Redman, a 24-year-old copywriter who was born in Minnesota and now lives in Chicago, is obsessed with cheese. And, as a true Gemini, her interests run the gamut from doing jigsaw puzzles to dreaming up screenplays for Hallmark movies to convincing unsuspecting pilots to let her take a turn at the controls (?!). Her Instagram is here.
Springs, 24, is a communications manager for a major social media company based in San Francisco. As an avid hiker and beachgoer, her ideal life would include a laidback, sushi-filled life in Hawaii with an equally ambitious husband (Matt, are you paying attention?) and two or three kids. Her Instagram (here) is private.
A 30-year-old journalist based in L.A., Vallejo has big plans to publish her first novel within the next five years. She loves post-punk music and is looking for a husband who is caring, humble, and philanthropy-minded. Her Instagram is here.
Suarez, 25, recently earned her master's degree in social work from USC and lives in Newport Beach, California. She hates when people steal food off her plate—preach!—and loves sunflowers. Her Instagram is here.
Vaughn is a bit of a risk-taker: After a post-college stint in corporate America, she quit her job to completely switch paths and become a runway model. It doesn't stop there: Now 28 and based in Brooklyn, Vaughn also has plans one day to swim with stingrays. Her Instagram is here.
This 22-year-old Connecticut native is a model and also manages the marketing for her family's Italian restaurant. Jones loves the beach, DisneyWorld, and sneaking into abandoned asylums in the middle of the night. The usual. Her Instagram is here.
Curl, a 25-year-old from Albuquerque, already has something in common with Matt James: Like the Bachelor, she's also a realtor. Hopefully, they've got even more than that in common—Curl is looking for a stable, driven husband who loves her family and low-key date nights. Her Instagram is here.
As a health food developer and entrepreneur in New York City, Pennetto recently developed her own "Funky Monkey Energy" nutritional snack company. The 25-year-old is the mom of a bowtie-clad orange tabby cat and grew up on a synchronized ice skating team. Her Instagram is here.
Cruz is a 27-year-old San Antonio native who was crowned Miss El Paso in 2016. Now, she's a social media marketer with three dogs, a love of escape rooms, and big dreams to one day live in France—preferably with her amour. Her Instagram is here.
Anderson, 26, is a Chicago-based hostess who's looking for a husband as goofy and loyal as she is. In a truly fascinating juxtaposition, two of the fun facts on her ABC bio are that she would like to compete in an ultramarathon one day, and that she tripped over her own feet while crossing the stage at her high school graduation—so we'll see how that first one goes. Her Instagram is here.
This 29-year-old bank marketing manager is ambitious, daring, and adventurous. Case in point: The Renton, Washington, native's idea of a fun date is going skinny-dipping. Enough said. Her Instagram is here.
Epps, a healthcare advocate in Durham, North Carolina, is looking for a man who is respectful and emotionally intelligent, and who cares as much about giving back to his community as she does. The 28-year-old is also a huge Rihanna fan. Give this woman a rose already! Her Instagram is here.
Matt will get along with Courneya just fine as long as he's not a cat person. The 28-year-old airline recruiter is staunchly anti-feline, but loves adventures, picnics, beautiful sunsets, and being up front about her needs and expectations. Plus, she loves Moana! Her Instagram is here.
Keenan, a 21-year-old fashion entrepreneur, is currently finishing out her final year of college at NYU while living at home with her parents—including mom Cynthia Rowley. She's a woman of many talents and great taste: She can surf in high heels, has become something of a socialite around N.Y.C., and, like any rational human, hates when men wear flip-flops. Her Instagram is here.
A 27-year-old attorney in Virginia Beach, Hopkins is undoubtedly laser-focused and incredibly career-minded, but she also has a party-starting alter ego. That alter ego's favorite hobby? Belting out classic Disney tunes at karaoke. Her Instagram is here.
Another highly successful attorney, 29-year-old Maddox lives in Miami, where she spends her free time going to the beach and catching up with her friends at book club. She's a big fan of 2000s hip-hop and the Christmas season, but absolutely can't stand lizards and frogs. Understandable. Her Instagram is here.
Before moving to the U.S. in 2011, Tareke, 32, was born and raised in the small village of Adwa, Ethiopia, where she still runs a nonprofit that provides local girls with shoes. She's a pharmacist by trade and loves ping-pong, Beyoncé, and cozy wine nights. Her Instagram is here, and you can donate to MSYShoes here.
Make that two former pageant queens in the house:Pepin was named Miss Maryland USA in 2019 and placed in the top 10 at Miss USA. Now, the 24-year-old Puerto Rico native is a marketing director in Odenton, Maryland, where she's planning to get her boating license someday soon. Her Instagram is here.
Sienna is a 28-year-old event coordinator in Studio City, California, with big dreams. Among them: a five-year plan that includes getting married and adopting multiple dogs, and hopes of starting multiple companies focused on eradicating single-use plastics and promoting healthy lifestyles. Her Instagram is here.
If it wasn't obvious from her stunning head of curls, Snyder is a hairstylist based in Hudson, Ohio. The 23-year-old is looking for a husband who is punctual, decisive, and family-oriented, and who wants to join her in making the world a more beautiful place (and in sipping spicy margs in the great outdoors). Her Instagram is here.
James (no relation to the Bachelor himself, obviously) is a 23-year-old model and graduate student earning her master's degree in marketing in Happy Valley, Oregon. She's staunchly anti-picnic and pro-fancy European sports cars. Can't blame her! Her Instagram is here.
This 24-year-old hopeless romantic is hoping that Matt will become the first great love of her life. Kirkconnell works as a graphic designer and loves passing the time by doodling. If you're ever passing through Cumming, Georgia, beware—her biggest pet peeve is slow driving. Her Instagram is here.
A Denver transplant who hails from Florida, Ste. Claire is an IT consultant who's on the lookout for a partner to join in her travels around the globe. The 25-year-old is nothing if not a high achiever: She ran her first marathon at just 16 and was inducted into her college's hall of fame for her leadership, service, and academics. Her Instagram is here.
This just in: Trott, 24, is a broadcast journalist and podcaster based in San Diego who counts Oprah as her personal superhero and occasionally takes a turn on the other side of the camera as an amateur photographer. She's also a trained fire dancer. Casual. Her Instagram is here.
The first (alphabetically) of this season's two Serenas, Chew is a San Francisco-based flight attendant. Though she's got glamorous tastes—her idea of the perfect date includes fancy clothes and Champagne—the 24-year-old also counts chicken wings among her favorite foods. We contain multitudes! Her Instagram is here.
This Serena, meanwhile, is a 22-year-old publicist from Toronto. Pitt is "chronically hangry," per her ABC bio, and endlessly practical: Her ideal pet is a chicken, since it does double duty as a fluffy friend and egg vendor, and her #1 bucket list goal is to learn how to change a tire. Her Instagram is here.