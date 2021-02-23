The audience reviews of Netflix's new comedy-drama-thriller I Care a Lot are in, and they're...pinballing wildly from "best film of the year" to "most disturbing film of the year," with nothing in between. Who knew a darkly funny movie about a conniving sociopath with a blunt bob that could cut glass and a penchant for defrauding senior citizens by posing as a caring legal guardian before draining their assets into her own account could cause such mixed reactions!



Perhaps the most striking example of the vast spectrum of opinions about I Care a Lot comes from its Rotten Tomatoes analysis. While the movie has easily been "certified fresh" due to an impressive 81 percent positivity rating from 136 professional critics' reviews, its audience score is a paltry 35 percent positive, accounting for more than 1,000 ratings from casual viewers. While critics and normies alike have almost uniformly praised Rosamund Pike's performance as the aforementioned con woman—for which she was also nominated for a Golden Globe—the shocking twist ending seems to have left a particularly bitter taste in the mouths of the latter group, who have taken to social media en masse to air their grievances with the film. Here's a sampling of some of the most dramatic reactions to I Care a Lot.

Some were absolutely horrified:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This I care a lot movie irritated tf out of me — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 23, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

did people expect me to enjoy the i care a lot ending and be happy marla got what she deserved?? i watched it for the hot milf not for moral integrity — gab 💛💛 (@eviIesbian) February 22, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I really hated almost everything about I Care A Lot. But this guy was alright: pic.twitter.com/q3Ph16WH0v — caleb (@ebenre80) February 22, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Who else has been enraged by I Care A Lot on Netflix? — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) February 23, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Omg this show is horrifying.. !!CAN THIS really happen? Netflix I CARE A LOT — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 22, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I Care A Lot is just a freight train of a movie. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 22, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

watched I Care a Lot pic.twitter.com/2LZWjjsUhv — 𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘢 -𝘮𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘪 (@SIXTIESCOWBOY) February 22, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

me watching the last 2 minutes of i care a lot https://t.co/c5nlos3oW9 — aresades (@gayivyou) February 23, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I Care A Lot on Netflix is crazy and lowkey infuriating to watch lol One, cuz of the premise, but two, cuz privileged, uppity white women are really on some crazy/dumb shit 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ The mafia is definitely the hero in the movie don’t try to convince me otherwise 🙄🥴🤷🏻‍♂️😂 — Austin Null (@AustinNull) February 19, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I Care A Lot was disappointing, like the Russian mafia would be so careless and just give up. It would have been better if the lawyer got Marla declared as a ward of the state and played her at her own game — CorCor (@CorCor223) February 19, 2021

While others were all for it:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

morals leaving my body while rooting for marla grayson on I Care a Lot pic.twitter.com/EBdXxgfBbo — richie !! (@ceirhi) February 22, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I Care A Lot one of the best movies released in months pic.twitter.com/Oq87sLXmyq — Sidney (@governmentthot) February 19, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I Care A Lot was a cautionary tale about Girl Bossing too hard. — Lauren (@EmerilLugosi) February 22, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Me at the end of I Care A Lot #ICareALotNetflix pic.twitter.com/KLTgpOPpjc — Russ T Rocker (@cmo_93) February 22, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The movie “I care a lot” on Netflix is such a good movie. Take care of your parents and grandparents at all cost. — Maya Fikri (@mayaafikri) February 22, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Just watched ‘I Care a Lot.’ That was some dark shit. Loved it. — Steve Agee (@steveagee) February 23, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I Care A Lot is Uncut Gems but for girlbosses send tweet — hot beefcakes in ur area (@localbeefcake) February 23, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Seems to be an unpopular opinion, but I really enjoyed I Care A Lot. Sometimes a movie can be compelling and not have a single character that you’re meant to cheer for. I found it to be unpredictable and suspenseful. — Jeanette Colón (@GoshDarnHisWife) February 23, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"I Care a Lot" kind of functions as a Guy Ritchie movie. Funny, absurd, and over the top. But most importantly, super fun. Rosamund Pike is amazing! ★★★½ pic.twitter.com/Vd6ABeVZA9 — Papiro & Mint (@papiroandmint) February 22, 2021

But at least we can all agree that Rosamund Pike was born to play charming sociopaths:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

gaslight gatekeep girlboss rosamund pike cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/fJ05QBxNmL — ANJ (@je1ine) February 20, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I wasn’t prepared for how silly I Care A Lot was going to be, but it’s a lot of fun. Rosamund Pike, as many have said, is on Gone Girl form with some killer line deliveries throughout. Chris Messina threatens to steal the whole thing, but it’s really good, Pike-centric fun. 8/10 pic.twitter.com/rEJALzgE0N — Rhys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@RuhBuhJuh) February 19, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I’m like 10 minutes into I Care A Lot and Rosamund Pike’s hair is absolutely fascinating. It’s freakishly perfect. — medium rare pink bitch (@FeitsBarstool) February 23, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The way she played the same character in both movies I care a lot is a sequel to gone girl pic.twitter.com/blO0ah5pL6 — 🟡 (@Abalisah) February 23, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

the unhinged rosamund pike with a bob cut cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/YWTFxkoaU6 — bella (@everkota) February 21, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rosamund Pike has gifted us with the comedic companion to Gone Girl in I Care A Lot, a twisted and brilliant movie I totally did not see coming. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ruTtEBhOBt — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 19, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Did you watch ‘I Care A Lot’ on Netflix? 🤣👏🏼👏🏼 I love Rosamund Pike she plays a confident evil bitch so well pic.twitter.com/DPZQYmkTTx — Bailey Sarian (@BaileySarian) February 21, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rosamund Pike is one of the best villains I've ever seen in cinema. First in the Gone Girl and now in I Care a Lot. Capitalising off older people and leaving them with no way to get out of it, Disgusting yet Mind-blowing! #ICareALot pic.twitter.com/qOeK1TsDhH — Rashmi (@MusewitheMoon) February 20, 2021

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io