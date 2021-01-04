Ahhhhh, Netflix. It's there for us when we need a good cry, laugh, jump scare, or just a mindless escape from everything going on in the world. Last year, the service and I got really comfortable. There was so much to watch, from documentaries that ruled the early stages of quarantine like Tiger King to swoon-worthy romance dramas like Virgin River and Bridgerton. But that was then, and you're here to talk about the now. We've got good news: In 2021, our good and holy savior has a whole bunch of original films in store. From historical dramas to mystery thrillers set in a tropical paradise, Netflix's new original movies will satisfy all kinds of tastes. So pop some popcorn and learn about the best original films you can catch on Netflix in 2021—and don't forget to check back in later as we update this article with some more movie goodness throughout the year.