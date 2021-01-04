Netflix
Ahhhhh, Netflix. It's there for us when we need a good cry, laugh, jump scare, or just a mindless escape from everything going on in the world. Last year, the service and I got really comfortable. There was so much to watch, from documentaries that ruled the early stages of quarantine like Tiger King to swoon-worthy romance dramas like Virgin River and Bridgerton. But that was then, and you're here to talk about the now. We've got good news: In 2021, our good and holy savior has a whole bunch of original films in store. From historical dramas to mystery thrillers set in a tropical paradise, Netflix's new original movies will satisfy all kinds of tastes. So pop some popcorn and learn about the best original films you can catch on Netflix in 2021—and don't forget to check back in later as we update this article with some more movie goodness throughout the year.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'The Dig'
Release date: January 29
Starring: Lily James, Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Johnny Flynn, Danny Webb
In this romantic drama set in 1938, a wealthy widow (Mulligan) hires an unknown archaeologist (Finnes) and his team to, you know, dig around her vast estate in hopes of finding something. Spoiler alert: They do, but it's the last thing they expect: a wooden ship from the Dark Ages that needs to be removed before World War II starts. Who knew mud and artifacts could be so swoon-worthy?
'The White Tiger'
Release date: January 22
Starring: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar, Adarsh Gourav, Paras Gola
Balram Halwai (Gourav) is used to staying in the background. As a servant to one of India's most wealthy families, he likes to fly below the radar as much as possible. That mantra is soon tossed out the window after his so-called loyal employers betray him. Wanting to get even, he decides to abandon a life he knows for one he's always sought.
'Pieces of a Woman'
Release date: January 7
Starring: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Sarah Snook, Molly Parker
Vanessa Kirby brings on the tears as a pregnant woman, Martha, whose home birth unexpectedly ends in tragedy. Unsure what to do next, she begins a year-long journey that challenges her relationship with her partner and mother as she comes to face with her midwife (Parker) in court.
'Red Dot'
Release date: February 11
Starring: Johannes Kuhnke, Anastasios Soulis, Nanna Blondell, Kalled Mustonen, Tomas Bergström
I feel like the first thing you do when you find out you're expecting would be to chill, right? Definitely not take a trip to Sweden for a hiking trip, but then again, who's to say no to romance? Well, Nadja (Blondell) and David (Soulis) should've because their dreamy weekend away goes south quickly when an unexplained deadly red dot keeps following them.
'Outside the Wire'
Release date: January 15
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Pilou Asbæk, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, Kristina Tonteri-Young
This action-packed film is sure to get your blood pumping. Set in the future, a drone pilot (Idris) is sent on a top-secret mission with another officer (Mackie) tasked with finding a doomsday device before the enemy does.
'Penguin Bloom'
Release date: January 27
Starring: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, Jacki Weaver, Rachel House, Leeanna Walsman, Gia Carides
Recovering from an accident that paralyzed her from the chest down, once adventurous Samantha Bloom (Watts) starts to form an attachment to a baby magpie bird her children found. Fair warning: Have a box of tissues next to you before pressing play.
'Finding 'OHana'
Release date: January 29
Starring: Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, Brad Kalilimoku, Chris Parnell, Marc Evan Jackson, Ricky Garcia
Longing for warmer days on the beach with your best friends? Us too, which makes Finding 'OHana the perfect getaway watch. City kids Pili (Peahu) and Ioane (Aiono) ditch Brooklyn for a summer on the island of 'OHana, where they just happen to find a journal filled with cryptic notes pointing to long-lost treasure.
'I Care A Lot'
Release date: February 19
Starring: Rosamund Pike, Dianne Wiest, Eiza González, Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina
Pike plays Marla Grayson, an uber-successful con woman whose favorite trick is becoming the legal guardian of elderly individuals and then taking control of their assets after putting them into care facilities. Things crank up a notch when she finds out her latest client has a living relative who happens to be the most notorious gangster (Dinklage) around, so like, causal.
Bianca Rodriguez
Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below