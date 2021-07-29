The reality television dating game was changed forever in February 2020 thanks to Love Is Blind, a dating experiment that was so ahead of its time it invented quarantine before COVID-19 was named a pandemic. The show, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, follows a group of (conventionally attractive) singles as they hunker down in "pods" to find love and commit to marriage sight unseen. The Netflix show was a runaway hit (thanks in part to some awkward pairings and cringey baby voices) and even managed to produce some real-life happy couples. According to Love Is Blind: After the Altar, a season 1 reunion special that dropped in July 2021, Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett, both of whom wed in the finale, are still married two years later!

Despite the Netflix show's success, the streamer has released very few details about followup seasons to the dating show. Here's what we've managed to learn so far about Love Is Blind season 2.

When does season 2 of Love Is Blind premiere?

Just a month after it premiered in 2020, Netflix confirmed the hit dating show had been renewed for a second and third season. “It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg said in a statement to TVLine. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

Despite the almost immediate renewal news, things stalled afterwards with the pandemic forcing production to pause for several months. But the good news? According to one of the show's hosts, Vanessa Lachey, season 2 (followed closely by season 3) was slated to begin filming in April 2021. So expect new episodes to begin streaming at the end of 2021 or even perhaps Valentine's Day 2022—two years after the first season hit.

Who's in the cast of Love Is Blind season 2?

Netflix hasn't yet released any casting news for the new season of the reality show, but show creator Chris Coelen previously explained to Entertainment Weekly why finding the right people was difficult yet crucial to the success of the show. "There’s certainly plenty of places for people who want to do stuff for the attention," Coelen said. "We wanted to be really dealing with people who were genuinely interested in it."

Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind season 2?

Nothing yet, but we're sure Netflix has something juicy up its sleeve. Stay tuned.

Where was season 2 filmed?

According to TVLine, season 2 is set in Chicago. (Season 1 was filmed in Atlanta.)