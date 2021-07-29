'Love Is Blind' Season 2: Everything We Know
The new season reportedly started filming this spring.
The reality television dating game was changed forever in February 2020 thanks to Love Is Blind, a dating experiment that was so ahead of its time it invented quarantine before COVID-19 was named a pandemic. The show, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, follows a group of (conventionally attractive) singles as they hunker down in "pods" to find love and commit to marriage sight unseen. The Netflix show was a runaway hit (thanks in part to some awkward pairings and cringey baby voices) and even managed to produce some real-life happy couples. According to Love Is Blind: After the Altar, a season 1 reunion special that dropped in July 2021, Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett, both of whom wed in the finale, are still married two years later!
Despite the Netflix show's success, the streamer has released very few details about followup seasons to the dating show. Here's what we've managed to learn so far about Love Is Blind season 2.
When does season 2 of Love Is Blind premiere?
Just a month after it premiered in 2020, Netflix confirmed the hit dating show had been renewed for a second and third season. “It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg said in a statement to TVLine. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”
Despite the almost immediate renewal news, things stalled afterwards with the pandemic forcing production to pause for several months. But the good news? According to one of the show's hosts, Vanessa Lachey, season 2 (followed closely by season 3) was slated to begin filming in April 2021. So expect new episodes to begin streaming at the end of 2021 or even perhaps Valentine's Day 2022—two years after the first season hit.
Who's in the cast of Love Is Blind season 2?
Netflix hasn't yet released any casting news for the new season of the reality show, but show creator Chris Coelen previously explained to Entertainment Weekly why finding the right people was difficult yet crucial to the success of the show. "There’s certainly plenty of places for people who want to do stuff for the attention," Coelen said. "We wanted to be really dealing with people who were genuinely interested in it."
Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind season 2?
Nothing yet, but we're sure Netflix has something juicy up its sleeve. Stay tuned.
Where was season 2 filmed?
According to TVLine, season 2 is set in Chicago. (Season 1 was filmed in Atlanta.)
RELATED STORIES
-
Prince William Says He and Kate Middleton Have to "Watch" Their Kids' Screen Time
Prince George is particularly into gaming.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna Glows Up in a Bright Orange Coat on a Sephora Trip in NYC
As in, she just found her best new Fenty Beauty foundation shade.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
These Quilted Jackets Are Basically Wearable Art
Quilted coats are, in one word, cool.
By Sara Holzman
-
12 New 2022 Memoirs to Add to Your TBR Pile
From Kendra James's 'Admissions' to Viola Davis's 'Finding Me.'
By Rachel Epstein
-
Rachel Lindsay Shares Her Favorite Reads in 'Shelf Portrait'
From 'Caste' to 'The Hunting Wives,' the former Bachelorette has an extensive personal library.
By Marie Claire
-
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3: Everything We Know
There's plenty more in store for Devi next season.
By Neha Prakash
-
The 32 Best Reality Shows of All Time
We were rooting for you! We were all rooting for you!
By Amanda Mitchell
-
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
The viscount and his new love interest will hit your queue in March.
By Andrea Park
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled show is returning for a final chapter (or two).
By Jenny Hollander
-
'Euphoria' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
New episodes will drop weekly until the end of February.
By Neha Prakash
-
The 51 Best Love Songs of All Time
The best, most romantic love songs ever written, spanning every genre.
By Gabrielle Ulubay