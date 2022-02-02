The 'Love is Blind' Season 2 Cast: Your Guide

It's almost time to re-enter the pods. Netflix's dating experiment Love is Blind is returning for a new season this month, two years after its 2020 premiere. Netflix has kept most of the details of season 2 of Love Is Blind under wraps, we're now getting more details, including our first look at the cast of Chicago residents who want to find love sight unseen. Watch the cast announcement, below, and read on to learn about the full Love is Blind season 2 cast.

Abhishek "Shake," 33

Occupation: Veterinarian/House DJ

Instagram: @thepuppydoc

Aja, 28

Occupation: Paralegal

Instagram: @aja.mj

Brandon, 36

Occupation: Insurance Broker

Instagram: @classik_blk

Brian, 32

Occupation: Advertising Strategist

Instagram: @brianqngo

Caitlin, 31

Occupation: Medical Software Sales

Instagram: @caitlinmckee

Chassidy, 34

Occupation: Business Owner

Instagram: @chassidymickale

Danielle, 29

Occupation: Associate Director, Marketing

Instagram: @dnellruhl

Deepti, 31

Occupation: Information (Data) Analyst

Instagram: @lifewithdeeps

Haseeb, 28

Occupation: Lawyer

Instagram: @haseebhusn

Hope, 32

Occupation: Sales Manager

Instagram: @hopeant

Iyanna, 27

Occupation: Program Coordinator

James "Joey," 30

Occupation: Business Strategy Consultant

Instagram: @millerj5001

Jarrette, 32

Occupation: Project Manager

Instagram: @thejjones_05

Jason, 31

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Instagram: @travel.with.jb

Jeremy, 36

Occupation: Director/Entreprenur

Instagram: @jjhrtwll

Juhie, 31

Occupation: Clinical Therapist

Instagram: @juhie_f

Julius, 39

Occupation: Logistics Manager

Instagram: @orngejulius

Kara, 32

Occupation: Client Services Manager

Instagram: @kara_williams

Kyle, 32

Occupation: Glazier

Instagram: @kyleabrams10

Mallory, 32

Occupation: Communications Manager

Instagram: @malloryzapata

Natalie, 29

Occupation: Consulting Manager

Instagram: @natalieminalee

Nick, 36

Occupation: VP of Product Marketing

Instagram: @nthompson513

Olivia, 29

Occupation: Recruitment Partner

Instagram: @liv___harris

Rocky, 30

Occupation: Executive

Instagram: @rocky_nobullwinkle

Salvadore, 31

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Instagram: @salvadior08

Shaina, 32

Occupation: Hairstylist

Instagram: @shaina.hurley

Shayne, 32

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Instagram: @shaynejansen

Shea'na, 36

Occupation: Event Partnership Director

Instagram: @bobby_grigs

Trisha, 30

Occupation: Broker

Instagram: @trishachicago_

Vito, 33

Occupation: Pizzeria Owner

Instagram: @vito823