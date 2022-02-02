The 'Love is Blind' Season 2 Cast: Your Guide

Meet the Chicago residents looking for love in the pods.

love is blind season 2 cast netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)
Quinci LeGardye
By
published

It's almost time to re-enter the pods. Netflix's dating experiment Love is Blind is returning for a new season this month, two years after its 2020 premiere. Netflix has kept most of the details of season 2 of Love Is Blind under wraps, we're now getting more details, including our first look at the cast of Chicago residents who want to find love sight unseen. Watch the cast announcement, below, and read on to learn about the full Love is Blind season 2 cast.

Abhishek "Shake," 33

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Veterinarian/House DJ

Instagram: @thepuppydoc

Aja, 28

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Paralegal

Instagram: @aja.mj

Brandon, 36

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Insurance Broker

Instagram: @classik_blk

Brian, 32

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Advertising Strategist

Instagram: @brianqngo

Caitlin, 31

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Medical Software Sales

Instagram: @caitlinmckee

Chassidy, 34

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Business Owner

Instagram: @chassidymickale

Danielle, 29

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Associate Director, Marketing

Instagram: @dnellruhl

Deepti, 31

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Information (Data) Analyst

Instagram: @lifewithdeeps

Haseeb, 28

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Lawyer

Instagram: @haseebhusn

Hope, 32

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Sales Manager

Instagram: @hopeant

Iyanna, 27

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Program Coordinator

James "Joey," 30

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Business Strategy Consultant

Instagram: @millerj5001

Jarrette, 32

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Project Manager

Instagram: @thejjones_05

Jason, 31

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Instagram: @travel.with.jb

Jeremy, 36

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Director/Entreprenur

Instagram: @jjhrtwll

Juhie, 31

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Clinical Therapist

Instagram: @juhie_f

Julius, 39

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Logistics Manager

Instagram: @orngejulius

Kara, 32

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Client Services Manager

Instagram: @kara_williams

Kyle, 32

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Glazier

Instagram: @kyleabrams10

Mallory, 32

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Communications Manager

Instagram: @malloryzapata

Natalie, 29

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Consulting Manager

Instagram: @natalieminalee

Nick, 36

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: VP of Product Marketing

Instagram: @nthompson513

Olivia, 29

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Recruitment Partner

Instagram: @liv___harris

Rocky, 30

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Executive

Instagram: @rocky_nobullwinkle

Salvadore, 31

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Instagram: @salvadior08

Shaina, 32

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Hairstylist

Instagram: @shaina.hurley

Shayne, 32

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Instagram: @shaynejansen

Shea'na, 36

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Event Partnership Director

Instagram: @bobby_grigs

Trisha, 30

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Broker

Instagram: @trishachicago_

Vito, 33

love is blind season 2 cast netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Occupation: Pizzeria Owner

Instagram: @vito823

Quinci LeGardye
Quinci LeGardye

Quinci LeGardye is a LA-based culture writer who covers TV, movies and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.

Latest

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.