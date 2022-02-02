The 'Love is Blind' Season 2 Cast: Your Guide
Meet the Chicago residents looking for love in the pods.
It's almost time to re-enter the pods. Netflix's dating experiment Love is Blind is returning for a new season this month, two years after its 2020 premiere. Netflix has kept most of the details of season 2 of Love Is Blind under wraps, we're now getting more details, including our first look at the cast of Chicago residents who want to find love sight unseen. Watch the cast announcement, below, and read on to learn about the full Love is Blind season 2 cast.
Abhishek "Shake," 33
Occupation: Veterinarian/House DJ
Instagram: @thepuppydoc
Aja, 28
Occupation: Paralegal
Instagram: @aja.mj
Brandon, 36
Occupation: Insurance Broker
Instagram: @classik_blk
Brian, 32
Occupation: Advertising Strategist
Instagram: @brianqngo
Caitlin, 31
Occupation: Medical Software Sales
Instagram: @caitlinmckee
Chassidy, 34
Occupation: Business Owner
Instagram: @chassidymickale
Danielle, 29
Occupation: Associate Director, Marketing
Instagram: @dnellruhl
Deepti, 31
Occupation: Information (Data) Analyst
Instagram: @lifewithdeeps
Haseeb, 28
Occupation: Lawyer
Instagram: @haseebhusn
Hope, 32
Occupation: Sales Manager
Instagram: @hopeant
Iyanna, 27
Occupation: Program Coordinator
James "Joey," 30
Occupation: Business Strategy Consultant
Instagram: @millerj5001
Jarrette, 32
Occupation: Project Manager
Instagram: @thejjones_05
Jason, 31
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Instagram: @travel.with.jb
Jeremy, 36
Occupation: Director/Entreprenur
Instagram: @jjhrtwll
Juhie, 31
Occupation: Clinical Therapist
Instagram: @juhie_f
Julius, 39
Occupation: Logistics Manager
Instagram: @orngejulius
Kara, 32
Occupation: Client Services Manager
Instagram: @kara_williams
Kyle, 32
Occupation: Glazier
Instagram: @kyleabrams10
Mallory, 32
Occupation: Communications Manager
Instagram: @malloryzapata
Natalie, 29
Occupation: Consulting Manager
Instagram: @natalieminalee
Nick, 36
Occupation: VP of Product Marketing
Instagram: @nthompson513
Olivia, 29
Occupation: Recruitment Partner
Instagram: @liv___harris
Rocky, 30
Occupation: Executive
Instagram: @rocky_nobullwinkle
Salvadore, 31
Occupation: Executive Assistant
Instagram: @salvadior08
Shaina, 32
Occupation: Hairstylist
Instagram: @shaina.hurley
Shayne, 32
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Instagram: @shaynejansen
Shea'na, 36
Occupation: Event Partnership Director
Instagram: @bobby_grigs
Trisha, 30
Occupation: Broker
Instagram: @trishachicago_
Vito, 33
Occupation: Pizzeria Owner
Instagram: @vito823
Quinci LeGardye is a LA-based culture writer who covers TV, movies and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.
