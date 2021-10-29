The Cast of 'You' Season 3: Your Guide

Netflix's hit thriller You returned October 15, following charismatic serial killer Joe Golberg (Penn Badgley) to a new town. In Season 3, Joe and his new wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) move to the crime-less Bay Area suburb of Madre Linda—filled with tech moguls, mommy bloggers, and great schools–to raise their newborn son Henry. In addition to Love, returning after her great run in Season 2, the new season is filled out by an excellent cast of industry vets and rising stars. Here's everything we know about the You Season 3 cast.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

This season, serial killer Joe Goldberg has some new priorities, as he tries to make it work with his wife, Love, and create the perfect life for his newborn son Henry. Unfortunately, he can't turn off his "romantic" stalker tendencies when he gets a crush on the next door neighbor. Badgley is best known for playing "Lonely Boy" Dan Humphrey on the teen soap Gossip Girl, and he also starred in the films John Tucker Must Die, Easy A, and Margin Call. Fun fact: he got his start in TV on The Young and the Restless in 2000.

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn-Goldberg

At the start of Season 3, pastry chef and new mom Love is adapting to life in Madre Linda, when struggles in her marriage bring out her more homicidal tendencies. Pedretti's first big role was Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, where she played youngest sister Nell Crain. She went on to appear in Hill House's follow up, The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as the films Shirley and Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood.

Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn

Love's mom Dottie is reeling from her separation from her husband and the death of Love's twin, Forty. Trying to start off a second act, she buys a winery and frequently babysits her grandson Henry, who she sees as the reincarnation of Forty. London native Burrows has over two decades in the acting game, with roles on Boston Legal, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Mozart in the Jungle.

Marienne the librarian is an illustrator who connects with Joe over their love of books and their histories in the foster system. She's also locked in a custody battle over her daughter with her ex, a local celebrity. Bay Area native Gabrielle got her start on the Disney show KC Undercover, before landing breakout roles in CW's The 100 and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she stole the show as the mean girl witch Prudence.

Michaela McManus as Natalie Engler

Joe and Love's next door neighbor Natalie became the object of Joe's creepy affection at the end of Season 2, when he spied her through the fence in the last moments of the finale. The realtor seems bored with her marriage to tech mogul Matthew. McManus has had several notable TV roles, including Lucas' fiancee Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill and werewolf Jules on The Vampire Diaries. She also starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI Miami, and SEAL Team.

When his wife Natalie disappears, tech mogul Matthew takes it hard, refusing to leave his home and using surveillance software to investigate the residents of Madre Linda. Speedman is best known for his breakout role as Ben Covington on the teen drama Felicity. He's also starred in the Underworld film series, TNT's Animal Kingdom, and currently on ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

Matthew's son from his first marriage, Theo is a student at Stanford who returns home when his stepmother Natalie goes missing. After a chance encounter with Love, he quickly falls for her, with the two bonding over their troubled families. Before his breakout role in You, Arnold starred in CMT's Nashville, the romance franchise After, and the rebooted horror franchise Halloween.

The Queen Bee of Madre Linda, Sherry is a mom influencer and blogger who befriends Love. Grant is a Julliard-trained actress who was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Her breakout TV role was as lawyer Cassidy Diamond on Season 3 of the HBO Max comedy Search Party.

Travis Van Winkle as Cary Conrad



Sherry's husband Cary as a biohacking, fitness-obsessed bro who invites Joe into his clique of techprenur dads. Van Winkle is a Hollywood vet, who has starred in the films Transformers and Accepted, TNT's The Last Ship, and CW's Hart of Dixie.

Scott Michael Foster as Ryan Goodwin

Marienne's ex-husband Ryan is a newscaster and local celebrity who uses his influence to keep custody of Marienne's daughter, and to subtly terrorize her. Foster started out his television career as Cappie on the ABC Family series Greek. He's since starred in Showtime's Californication, AMC's Halt and Catch Fire, ABC's Once Upon a Time, and CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Ben Mehl as Dante Ferguson

Dante is Marienne's best friend and co-worker at the library, who always offers a lending ear and some quality shade about the suburb cyborgs in Madre Linda. He's also a blind veteran and dedicated family man with a husband and two stepchildren. You is Mehl's first big role, though he's previously guest starred on The Good Wife. He's also visually impaired, though he isn't fully blind like his character Dante.

