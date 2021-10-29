Today's Top Stories
1
A Horror Bucket List for Scary Movie Buffs
2
Tati Gabrielle Answers Your Burning Questions
3
Glitter Nail Polishes for Adults
4
The Brand-New Audiobooks to Add to Your Lineup
5
Salvatore Ferragamo Drops Sustainable Collection

The Cast of 'You' Season 3: Your Guide

Meet the residents of Madre Linda.

By Quinci LeGardye
you season 3 cast netflix
Netflix

Netflix's hit thriller You returned October 15, following charismatic serial killer Joe Golberg (Penn Badgley) to a new town. In Season 3, Joe and his new wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) move to the crime-less Bay Area suburb of Madre Linda—filled with tech moguls, mommy bloggers, and great schools–to raise their newborn son Henry. In addition to Love, returning after her great run in Season 2, the new season is filled out by an excellent cast of industry vets and rising stars. Here's everything we know about the You Season 3 cast.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

you l to r penn badgley as joe goldberg in episode 301 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

This season, serial killer Joe Goldberg has some new priorities, as he tries to make it work with his wife, Love, and create the perfect life for his newborn son Henry. Unfortunately, he can't turn off his "romantic" stalker tendencies when he gets a crush on the next door neighbor. Badgley is best known for playing "Lonely Boy" Dan Humphrey on the teen soap Gossip Girl, and he also starred in the films John Tucker Must Die, Easy A, and Margin Call. Fun fact: he got his start in TV on The Young and the Restless in 2000.

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn-Goldberg

you l to r victoria pedretti as love quinn in episode 301 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

At the start of Season 3, pastry chef and new mom Love is adapting to life in Madre Linda, when struggles in her marriage bring out her more homicidal tendencies. Pedretti's first big role was Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, where she played youngest sister Nell Crain. She went on to appear in Hill House's follow up, The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as the films Shirley and Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood.

Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn

you l to r saffron burrows as dottie quinn and victoria pedretti as love quinn in episode 302 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Love's mom Dottie is reeling from her separation from her husband and the death of Love's twin, Forty. Trying to start off a second act, she buys a winery and frequently babysits her grandson Henry, who she sees as the reincarnation of Forty. London native Burrows has over two decades in the acting game, with roles on Boston Legal, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Mozart in the Jungle.

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy

you l to r tati gabrielle as marienne and dallas skye as juliette in episode 310 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Marienne the librarian is an illustrator who connects with Joe over their love of books and their histories in the foster system. She's also locked in a custody battle over her daughter with her ex, a local celebrity. Bay Area native Gabrielle got her start on the Disney show KC Undercover, before landing breakout roles in CW's The 100 and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she stole the show as the mean girl witch Prudence.

Michaela McManus as Natalie Engler

you l to r michaela mcmanus as natalie engler in episode 301 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Joe and Love's next door neighbor Natalie became the object of Joe's creepy affection at the end of Season 2, when he spied her through the fence in the last moments of the finale. The realtor seems bored with her marriage to tech mogul Matthew. McManus has had several notable TV roles, including Lucas' fiancee Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill and werewolf Jules on The Vampire Diaries. She also starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI Miami, and SEAL Team.

Scott Speedman as Matthew Engler

you l to r scott speedman as matthew engler and romy rosemont as detective falco in episode 304 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

When his wife Natalie disappears, tech mogul Matthew takes it hard, refusing to leave his home and using surveillance software to investigate the residents of Madre Linda. Speedman is best known for his breakout role as Ben Covington on the teen drama Felicity. He's also starred in the Underworld film series, TNT's Animal Kingdom, and currently on ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

Dylan Arnold as Theo Engler

you l to r dylan arnold as theo engler in episode 307 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Matthew's son from his first marriage, Theo is a student at Stanford who returns home when his stepmother Natalie goes missing. After a chance encounter with Love, he quickly falls for her, with the two bonding over their troubled families. Before his breakout role in You, Arnold starred in CMT's Nashville, the romance franchise After, and the rebooted horror franchise Halloween.

Shalita Grant as Sherry Conrad

you l to r shalita grant as sherry conrad and travis van winkle as cary conrad in episode 308 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

The Queen Bee of Madre Linda, Sherry is a mom influencer and blogger who befriends Love. Grant is a Julliard-trained actress who was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Her breakout TV role was as lawyer Cassidy Diamond on Season 3 of the HBO Max comedy Search Party.

Travis Van Winkle as Cary Conrad

you l to r shalita grant as sherry conrad and travis van winkle as cary conrad in episode 308 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Sherry's husband Cary as a biohacking, fitness-obsessed bro who invites Joe into his clique of techprenur dads. Van Winkle is a Hollywood vet, who has starred in the films Transformers and Accepted, TNT's The Last Ship, and CW's Hart of Dixie.

Scott Michael Foster as Ryan Goodwin

you l to r chris o'shea as andrew in episode 308 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Marienne's ex-husband Ryan is a newscaster and local celebrity who uses his influence to keep custody of Marienne's daughter, and to subtly terrorize her. Foster started out his television career as Cappie on the ABC Family series Greek. He's since starred in Showtime's Californication, AMC's Halt and Catch Fire, ABC's Once Upon a Time, and CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Ben Mehl as Dante Ferguson

you l to r tati gabrielle as marienne and ben mehl as dante in episode 307 of you cr john p fleenornetflix © 2021
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Dante is Marienne's best friend and co-worker at the library, who always offers a lending ear and some quality shade about the suburb cyborgs in Madre Linda. He's also a blind veteran and dedicated family man with a husband and two stepchildren. You is Mehl's first big role, though he's previously guest starred on The Good Wife. He's also visually impaired, though he isn't fully blind like his character Dante.

Related Stories
Breaking Down the 'You' Season 3 Finale
Tati Gabrielle Answers Your Burning Questions
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
Breaking Down the 'You' Season 3 Finale
Everything We Know About Season 4 of 'You'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
Scott Speedman Is All Grown Up
The Brand-New Audiobooks to Add to Your Lineup
Is Fisher Island from 'Maid' a Real Place?
A Horror Bucket List for Scary Movie Buffs
'Succession' Renewed for Season 4
Tati Gabrielle Answers Your Burning Questions
Who Is Nayte Olukoya from 'The Bachelorette'?