Spoilers ahead for You season 2. Also, trigger warning: violence, and lots of it. The second season of Netflix's hit You really ups the ante in terms of drama and twists. Season 1 was, with a couple detours, really just a simple story of a boy (Joe) falling in love with a girl (Beck), and then proceeding to stalk her and end her life. Season 2, in which Victoria Pedretti leads a top-notch new cast, doesn't repeat that cycle, but it does contain a lot of similarities and parallels. So what, exactly, happens to Joe et al this season?

The female characters fight back.

One of the most depressing aspects of season one was just how devastating it was to see a woman stalked, then convinced that she was in love with said stalker, then promptly murdered. The show (rightfully) received some flack for glamorizing Joe, a serial murderer who is charismatic and (okay, I'll say it) kind of sexy. Season one felt like we were living Beck's experience—we liked Joe almost against our will, and then became horrified by what he was capable of.

The second season gift us with a few women who call Joe out on his BS. The first is avenging angel Candace, who was Joe's first (botched) murder attempt. She comes back insisting she's going to make sure that Joe gets what's coming to him.

The second is Love Quinn, who is Joe's target in season two—but who actually goes after Joe, rather than the other way around. She makes him feel like the object of her affection when he's worried that he'll, you know, murder her like he did Beck. (Speaking of, Beck shows up in ghost form to remind Joe what he's done.) And Joe's two neighbors, Delilah and Ellie, are empowered and aggressive, one a survivor of sexual abuse and one in danger of having the same thing happen to her.

One of the problems here is that, thanks to Joe's efforts to stop his own bad behavior and reform (he's pretty unsuccessful), we once again end up rooting for an actual murderer.

Joe doesn't do all of the killing.

In a huge twist and one I don't totally enjoy, Love ends up being a serial murderer herself. She kills Candace and Delilah for getting in the way (or so she believes) of her relationship with Joe. So much for being empowering—the female love interest is a straight-up killer, and two more women end up dead. (I do enjoy, though, that the show takes the manic pixie dream girl trope and explodes it into a million pieces.)

Don't worry, Joe still does his fair share of murderin'. First, there's a "Russian mafia-chasing" guy named Jasper who comes after the real Will Bettleheim, the man Joe has imprisoned in his glass cage to steal his identity. Joe ends up letting Will go—the first survivor of Joe's cage! Will shows up later in the show Skyping with Joe, because Delilah has been murdered and Joe, whose drink was spiked with LSD, isn't sure if he did it. Joe also totally kills the pervert (Chris D'Elia) who abused Delilah and who came this close to abusing Ellie. Oh, and in a flashback it's revealed Joe killed his own dad. Casual!

The trailer implies that Joe might go to jail for his actions...but as it turns out, that's just because he and Delilah got caught having sex in a public place (lol) and the Quinn family bails him out before the police figure out who they've really got.

In the end, Joe's stuck.

Love's brother Forty figures out who Joe is and what he's done, and it enrages him so much he decides to kill the killer himself. Even Love's big reveal that she's pregnant isn't enough to stop Forty, who rants that he knows Love has been crazy his whole life and that she'd be a terrible mother. Just before he pulls the trigger to get rid of Joe forever, a cop who's been tailing them shoots Forty, killing him.

So every obstacle gets removed from Joe's way yet again this season. But if it's any consolation, he ends up in a relationship with a person who's as crazy as he is (Love says they're soul mates, which is just so twisted). He stays with her to try and be a good dad and build the family unit he never had, but he's also stuck—Love's family is super-rich and Love is obsessed with him, so it's a gilded cage. Of course, at the very end, he starts becoming obsessed with his next-door neighbor, so...Joe's gonna Joe, you know! We might get a season 3, so TBD on whether we get to see a Joe Goldberg: Suburban Mom edition.

