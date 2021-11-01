The Ending of 'Only Murders in the Building,' Explained

Spoilers for Only Murders in the Building ahead. Hulu's true crime parody Only Murders in the Building is a certified hit, and the streamer's most-watched original comedy ever. The show is a send-up that both respects and pokes fun at true crime podcasts, as we watch the odd trio—washed-up actor Charles (Steve Martin), theater director Oliver (Martin Short), and resident millennial Mabel (Selena Gomez)—investigate the residents of the Arconian building for the death of their neighbor, Tim Kono.

OMITB has all the twists and turns of a great crime story, including a fake-out of the killer. After taking down their own sponsor Michael Dimas (Nathan Lane) and his son, they discover that Dimases didn't actually kill Tim Kono. Instead, the finale reveals that the murderer has been within their sights the whole time. Here's our breakdown of the Season 1 ending, including how the final scene sets up Season 2.

Charles' girlfriend Jan killed Tim Kono.

So, though the Dimases did kill Zoe, as well as running an illegal jewelry ring, Tim's murderer was actually Charles' girlfriend, the sexy bassoonist Jan (Amy Ryan), all along. In the present timeline, Mabel and Oliver go to warn Charles, after discovering a bassoon cleaner in Tim's pile of sex toys. When they find Charles–as he's returning home early from Jan's recital–he doesn't want to believe them, but Mabel and Oliver have explanations for all his rebuttals. Jan wasn't on Tim's phone, because she probably deleted her messages. Jan was stabbed, but considering she didn't die, she got off easy. The trio eventually separate at an impasse, with Mabel and Oliver going to search Jan's apartment.

Meanwhile, Jan ditches the recital and goes to Charles's place, apologizing to him for lying about being first chair. She talks her way into the apartment and offers Charles a drink. She spots the bassoon cleaner, and at first they both explain away the suspicion, even saying that they love each other. But eventually the act falls: Charles admits that he's been taking stage sips, assuming that Jan poisoned the drink like she poisoned Tim's before she shot him. In a creepy switch, Jan goes full killer and admits to the murder, at the same time that Oliver and Mabel find her poison drawer, complete with a pill case labeled, "Jan's Lil' Toxins." They also find the knife, proving that Jan did stab herself.



We finally hear from Tim Kono himself.

The episode starts with a flashback and a narrator switch, giving us a chance to hear from the late Tim Kono himself. While the show replays the elevator ride that started it all, Tim breaks the fourth wall, revealing that he died 12 minutes after leaving the elevator. Then he slows down, explaining that he felt lonely after losing his Musketeers after Zoe's death. At some point between Zoe's death and his, he started hooking up with Jan.

It turns out that Tim Kono died by poison, followed by a gunshot, two days after breaking up with Jan. The murder is shown through flashback. She invited him over to her apartment to pick up his stuff, where she poured him the poison drink. Then she put the glasses and suicide note drafts in his trash bag, which he dumped in a trash chute on the 10th floor. As the poison paralyzed Tim in his apartment, she tripped the fire alarm and let herself in, set up the suicide note the cops find on his computer, and shot him, placing the gun in his hand.

Jan tries to kill Charles and blow up the building.

In a great villain scene, Jan goes fully unhinged, applauding Charles when he reveals the small details that got her caught (her handwriting on the notes, a recorded bassoon alibi). She treats the whole thing like a game, laying out the details of her plan as Charles starts to succumb to the poison, which she put on a handkerchief instead of the glass. She calls the poisoning "one of her rougher breakups," and leaves Charles to die, heading down to the boiler room to blow up the whole building.

In one of the best physical-comedy scenes ever, paralyzed Charles tries to stop Jan, slowly rolling into the elevator and getting stuck as the building residents tell him to shut up his moans. He, Mabel, and Oliver eventually meet up after some elevator tag, and they all head down to the basement after playing Charles' recording of Jan's confession. After they cut off the building's gas, she holds them at gunpoint, but Oliver rams a wheelchair-bound, mumbling Charles into her, and Mabel punches her out, saying, "This is for Tim."

Bunny's found dead in Mabel's apartment.

The trio's celebration after catching Jan is short-lived, since the show has a second season to set up. There are some sweet scenes: Oliver bonds with his son, Charles reaches out to his surrogate daughter, Lucy, and Mabel paints a mural in her apartment. Arconian owner Bunny also throws out their evictions so they can stay in their building.

While celebrating the final episode of the podcast on the rooftop, Mabel goes to get champagne from her apartment. As Charles and Oliver hear a wave of police sirens, they get a text from an unknown number, telling them to get out of the building. We've caught up to the flash-forward from the premiere: Charles and Oliver run to get Mabel and find her covered in blood, kneeling over a body in a tie dye hoodie. It's Bunny, with Mabel's knitting needle sticking out of her chest! Mabel says that the building manager "stumbled in on her" when she opened her apartment door, but before she can explain more, the cops crash in and arrest all three of them.

And with that, we finish the first season of Only Murders in the Building with a new murder to solve in Season 2. The rest of the show's characters are all in the courtyard to see the trio get hauled out, and Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) and Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) are on the case, though maybe not on the right side. Is Bunny's murder the perfect set up to take down the podcast team, or will Mabel go down for (accidental) homicide by knitting needle? Luckily, Season 2's already filming in New York, cause we need answers ASAP.

