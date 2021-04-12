Selena Gomez was spotted filming upcoming TV show Only Murders In The Building in New York City on Saturday.

Gomez was covered in fake blood for one scene, which saw her escorted from an apartment building by police.

She stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Hulu series.

Selena Gomez's latest role just got ever so slightly messy! The actor was spotted on the New York City set of upcoming Hulu series Only Murders In The Building on Saturday, wearing a cream turtleneck sweater, a plaid skirt, gold hoop earrings, black tights, black boots—and an enormous fake blood stain to complete the look. Gomez's character (named Mabel, according to IMDb) evidently finds herself in a pretty sticky situation in the TV show: In the scene shot on Saturday, she's escorted from an apartment building by police, hands behind her back and covered in the aforementioned fake blood.

Gomez will star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the comedy series, the trio playing "a group of true-crime fans who find themselves embroiled in one as it unfolds," according to Variety. The true crime aficionados "hope their experience can lead them to solve a murder that took place in their apartment complex," Variety adds. Only Murders In The Building is expected to drop later this year.

In Gomez's Vogue cover story earlier this year, Steve Martin lavished praise on her performance. "You get a list of names, you know, you’re thinking, Sure, they’d be good, they’d be good, and then they say, 'What about Selena Gomez?' and it’s just—yes, of course. There was no question except 'Can we get her?' We knew she would enhance the show in so many ways, the number one being talent," Martin said.

"Her performance is rich and adult," he continued. "She’s learned to underplay when necessary. Marty and I are pretty manic, and she’s this solid, solid rock foundation. She’s nicely, intensely low-key." Gomez, Martin, and Short have formed a strong bond on set, he added: "Marty and I joke around constantly, and we weren’t sure if she’d be game for it. But now we think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers."

