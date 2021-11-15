The Power Issue

Confidence is power. Get inspired by powerhouse women, then slip on one of this season's power pieces and go out and conquer your world.

Marie Claire November 2021 cover

With her jazzy new album, Keys, the singer stopped worrying about everything except what matters: Her own opinion.

Slip into the pieces that make you feel empowered, period.

She’s Logan Roy’s right hand. She’s Roman’s ‘mommy girlfriend.’ And she’s a fan favorite. The Succession star takes us BTS of Gerri’s boardroom power plays.

And authors are cashing in big-time.

