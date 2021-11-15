The Power Issue
Confidence is power. Get inspired by powerhouse women, then slip on one of this season's power pieces and go out and conquer your world.
With her jazzy new album, Keys, the singer stopped worrying about everything except what matters: Her own opinion.
Slip into the pieces that make you feel empowered, period.
She’s Logan Roy’s right hand. She’s Roman’s ‘mommy girlfriend.’ And she’s a fan favorite. The Succession star takes us BTS of Gerri’s boardroom power plays.
And authors are cashing in big-time.
-
The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary
The two-part film will reportedly cover the relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and the media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Charles Could Decommission Kensington Palace and Rent It Out, Say Sources
It’s all part of his plan for a “slimmed down” monarchy.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment
Florence St. George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, said the spotlight was “terrifying.”
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
16 Gifts Any Music Lover Will Be Obsessed With
AirPods beanies? Say less.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The 2021 Book Releases to Order Now and Thank Yourself Later
New titles from Jennifer Weiner, Akwaeke Emezi, Sally Rooney, and more.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The 15 Best Audiobooks of 2021 (So Far)
Sit back, relax, and let someone else read you the biggest books of the year.
By Andrea Park •
-
The 26 Best Love Songs of 2021 (So Far)
"I still burn for you." —Avril Lavigne and also Daphne Bridgerton.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2: Everything We Know
The next season of the Hulu hit comedy will go in a "bigger direction."
By Neha Prakash •
-
Michelle Young's 'Bachelorette' Season: Everything We Know
One of the contestants is set to be the next Bachelor.
By Marie Claire •
-
J. Smith-Cameron Is in Control
She’s Logan Roy’s right hand. She’s Roman’s ‘mommy girlfriend.’ And she’s a fan favorite. Here, the Succession star takes us behind the scenes of Gerri’s boardroom power plays.
By Jessica M. Goldstein •
-
Hollywood Loves Books
Many new streaming options mean big payoffs for authors when their work is optioned
By Kate Dwyer •