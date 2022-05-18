Take a Tour of Ali Wentworth's Awe-Inspiring Personal Library

Ali Wentworth is a true girl's girl. Need proof? Look no further than her bookshelves which are stacked high with powerful female authors from Peggy Ornstein to Mindy Kaling to Rebecca Traister.



"I love women, and I love to read about women's lives," Wentworth tells Marie Claire in the latest installment of Shelf Portrait, our video series with celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms about their personal libraries.

In the episode, the actress and author shows off her sprawling personal library which is crammed into every nook and cranny of the New York City home she shares with her husband, Good Morning America coanchor George Stephanopoulos, and two daughters. "Because we love books—and we are kind of a house of books—I've used every little bit of space as bookshelves," she says.



The 57-year-old clearly can't resist a funny lady; she notes several celeb memoirs like It Ain't Over by Marlo Thomas and A Fine Romance by Candice Bergen. It makes sense considering Wentworth herself has penned several laugh-out-loud books, including her most recent endeavor, Ali's Well That Ends Well.



In the collection of personal essays, available now, Wentworth charmingly details her family's ups and downs during the pandemic. It's a title you'll want on hand in case you find yourself needing to quarantine and wondering how you, like Wentworth, can use that time to conquer TikTok.