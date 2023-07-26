Everyone Is Making "Do You Guys Ever Think About" Memes From the 'Barbie' Movie Right Now

The internet is fun sometimes.

Margot Robbie reacts while the audience sings Happy Birthday song during the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
(Image credit: Photo by Chung Sung-Jun / Getty)
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Whatever your thoughts on the Barbie movie, you can't deny that the marketing and hype around it have been completely spot-on.

The crazy cats who produced the movie even somehow managed to get us all to make memes out of the movie poster, and now that it's finally out in theaters, people are still making tons of Barbie memes—but this time they're using iconic scenes from the movie itself to make their funny lil' internet jokes.

So, at the start of the movie, Margot Robbie—who plays "Stereotypical Barbie"—is living her best life in Barbieland with all her Barbie friends, and has not one problem in the world.

But everything changes when Barbie is hosting a dance party in her Dreamhouse, and she suddenly asks her friends in a record-scratch moment, "Do you guys ever think about dying?"

The music stops and everyone feels super uncomfortable, Robbie included. "I don't know why I just said that," she adds, trying to wrestle with her own unruly thoughts.

Now, social media aficionados have taken this scene and made it into a meme, posting a photo of Robbie's Barbie having her dance-party existential crisis, and accompanying it with the words, "Do you guys ever think about...?"

Below, I've gathered up my favorite memes of this flavor—ranging from terrifying existential questions, to super specific ones, to nerdy jokes, to Taylor Swift-based comedy. You are most welcome!

Frankly, do you guys ever think about why Taylor Swift wasn't cast as a Barbie?

