Whatever your thoughts on the Barbie movie, you can't deny that the marketing and hype around it have been completely spot-on.

The crazy cats who produced the movie even somehow managed to get us all to make memes out of the movie poster, and now that it's finally out in theaters, people are still making tons of Barbie memes—but this time they're using iconic scenes from the movie itself to make their funny lil' internet jokes.

So, at the start of the movie, Margot Robbie—who plays "Stereotypical Barbie"—is living her best life in Barbieland with all her Barbie friends, and has not one problem in the world.

But everything changes when Barbie is hosting a dance party in her Dreamhouse, and she suddenly asks her friends in a record-scratch moment, "Do you guys ever think about dying?"

The music stops and everyone feels super uncomfortable, Robbie included. "I don't know why I just said that," she adds, trying to wrestle with her own unruly thoughts.

Now, social media aficionados have taken this scene and made it into a meme, posting a photo of Robbie's Barbie having her dance-party existential crisis, and accompanying it with the words, "Do you guys ever think about...?"

Below, I've gathered up my favorite memes of this flavor—ranging from terrifying existential questions, to super specific ones, to nerdy jokes, to Taylor Swift-based comedy. You are most welcome!

Do you guys ever think about 3.14159265358979323846264338327950288419716939937510582097494459230781640628620899862803482534211706798214808651328230664709384460955058223172535940812848111745028410270193852110555964462294895493038196442881097566593344612847564823378678316527120...? pic.twitter.com/IaH2OVpaOBJuly 26, 2023 See more

Do you guys ever think about how Jane Austen wouldn’t like you? pic.twitter.com/ZCMqio4dzFJuly 25, 2023 See more

Do you guys ever think about the 40,000 scrolls that were destroyed in the burning of the Library of Alexandria? pic.twitter.com/jKd61LpvnCJuly 25, 2023 See more

Do you guys ever think about what it would be like to be mentally stable? pic.twitter.com/ABG3rMwYfOJuly 26, 2023 See more

Do you guys ever think about dying? I love Dua Lipa. I think she’s a really interesting artist. https://t.co/av4q6fnoJz pic.twitter.com/5Jpb476zqTJuly 22, 2023 See more

do you guys ever think about how capitalism is forcing us to work up until the eminent extinction of our species as the earth heats to an unlivable temperature? pic.twitter.com/tnW7wWof5tJuly 25, 2023 See more

Do you guys ever think about tuberculosis? pic.twitter.com/uFHbp0lU3EJuly 26, 2023 See more

do you guys ever think about never walking cornelia street again? pic.twitter.com/QWudeex3wmJuly 25, 2023 See more

Do you guys ever think about getting a job where your entire self worth doesn't revolve around KPIs? pic.twitter.com/Ab3VLsbkKWJuly 26, 2023 See more

do you guys ever think about how your life will never truly be like a sitcom where your biggest problems can be solved within a 30 minute window and all your friends love you like family not because of what you can give them but simply because you exist pic.twitter.com/eb9eudwb3FJuly 26, 2023 See more

Do you guys ever think about the electoral college? pic.twitter.com/lgMXsC7kmtJuly 26, 2023 See more

Do you guys ever think about how you’re probably the villain in someone’s story? pic.twitter.com/exPbDNyP56July 25, 2023 See more

do you guys ever think about how you wouldn’t marry you either because you are a pathological people pleaser? pic.twitter.com/anB2TTJSeJJuly 25, 2023 See more

do you guys ever think about how everything you have is someday gonna be gone pic.twitter.com/JhROTLDH6xJuly 25, 2023 See more

do you guys ever think about one day I’ll watch as you’re leaving and life will lose all its meaning for the last time? pic.twitter.com/zsGTFZnrLsJuly 25, 2023 See more

Do you guys ever think about how Glinda doesn’t even know for sure that Elphaba is still alive ???? pic.twitter.com/6Lbu6sW9j1July 25, 2023 See more

Do you guys ever think about moving back to Orlando and working minimum wage at a theme park again because that’s the last time you really felt alive and enjoyed yourself pic.twitter.com/AqDHNFG1dgJuly 26, 2023 See more

do you guys ever think about wanting was enough for me it was enough to live for the hope of it all— pic.twitter.com/y53tcOGUaVJuly 26, 2023 See more

Frankly, do you guys ever think about why Taylor Swift wasn't cast as a Barbie?