Margot Robbie Opened Up About Paying Off Her Mom's Mortgage: "Anyone in My Position, You'd Do That"

Margot Robbie has an estimated net worth of $40 million these days, but when she was first starting out in Hollywood, she borrowed money from her mom Sarie Kessler to help her out.

The key word here is "borrow," because Robbie was always going to pay the money back. Now, the generous star has paid it back and more, as she recently shared in an interview.

"Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down," the Barbie star told CBS Sunday Morning (via People).

"She'd take money out of the, like, house mortgage [to] lend me money. So I always knew, I was like, 'I gotta pay that back.' And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely."

She continued, "I was like, 'Mom, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't even exist anymore.'

"Anyone in my position, you'd do that for your mom. Of course you would."

Robbie is probably right: With house prices in Australia (where Kessler lives) averaging around $606k USD, she could afford to pay back her mom's mortgage without feeling a huge blow from it, so even though it was a lovely gesture, it's true that many people would do the same.

But Robbie's generous nature has shined elsewhere. Recently, her Barbie costar Ryan Gosling told a story that demonstrates Robbie's heart is in the right place.

"Margot had this pink day once a week [on the Barbie set], where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined," Gosling said. "She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity."

A giving queen!