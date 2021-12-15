The Most Eagerly Anticipated Fiction by Women in 2022

Even in the year of our lord 2022—and I, too, cannot believe we're fast approaching 2022—much of what we consider literary canon is dominated by men. Per the VIDA Count, a nonprofit organization that tracks diversity in the literary landscape, the overwhelming majority of literary publications mostly highlighted books by men in 2019 (the last year for which we have data). And per Nielson in collaboration with The Guardian, men are "disproportionately unlikely even to open a book by a woman." Which brings me to this: We need to be talking about books by women, not just to close the literary gender gap, but also because so very many books by women are so damn good. So, let's start with this: a round-up of the best fiction by women and non-binary authors coming in 2022, just in case you needed something to look forward to. (And, let's face it, who among us doesn't?)

[Editor's note: We've taken a cue from VIDA Count here to consider non-binary "an umbrella term which includes people who are nonbinary, agender, genderqueer, gender nonconforming, two-spirit, or another identity outside of the gender binary."]

'A House Between Earth and the Moon' by Rebecca Scherm $25 at Bookshop Part sci-fi, part dreamy drama, ‘The House Between Earth and the Moon’ follows the residents of Parallaxis (a luxury space station developed by tech giant Sensus) as they try to build a home for billionaires to escape Earth's increasing inhospitality. Meanwhile, the people they leave back home—particularly the family of Alex, a researcher seeking to create a carbon-guzzling algae—are struggling with both their present and futures.

'All My Rage' by Sabaa Tahir $18 at Bookshop Some of the best contemporary fiction out there is YA, and ‘All My Rage’ is one of the strongest new examples. This moving—and at times devastating—book follows best friends Noor and Salahudin as Sal tries to save his family’s motel and Noor tries to strike out on her own.

'Wahala' by Nikki May $27 at Bookshop Described as a refreshingly modern ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘Wahala,’ the debut novel from Nikki May, follows three Anglo-Nigerian best friends whose dynamic is shattered by a fourth addition to the group.

'Notes on an Execution' by Danya Kukafka $26 at Bookshop Most books about serial killers focus exclusively on the murderer and their acts. Not ‘Notes on an Execution,’ which centers several women who are not victims nor co-conspirators of fictional serial killer Ansel Packer. Anything but gratuitous, this beautifully written book does overtime as a suspense-driven mediation on the true crime industry.

'Cover Story' by Susan Rigetti $25 at Bookshop Taking inspiration from the Anna Delveys of the world, ‘Cover Story’ is a delicious read about a young intern who gets caught up in a breathtakingly opulent—if claustrophobic—scheme (or four). No spoilers here, but I’m still thinking about that ending.

'Fiona and Jane' by Jean Chen Ho $23 at Bookshop This frank and moving debut by Jean Chen Ho, told in short stories from differing eras and perspectives, follows a pair of Taiwanese American best friends as they navigate grief, ambition, and the changing realities of their friendship.

'The School of Good Mothers' by Jessamine Chan $25 at Bookshop Like ‘A House Between Earth and the Moon,’ this thoughtful novel asks jarring questions about our future with real emotional depth. Frida is a doting mother to her daughter Harriet, until she makes a single mistake—and suddenly, the government is debating whether she’s a candidate for a terrifying tech-driven program that measures what makes a “good” or “bad” parent…and if Frida “deserves” to keep her child.

'Hope and Glory' by Jendella Benson $26 at Bookshop This layered family drama by debut author Jendella Benson follows Glory Akindele, a prodigal daughter who returns to London from L.A. to find her family shattered…but Glory's journey to put them back together leads her to question everything she believed about them.