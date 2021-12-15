The Most Eagerly Anticipated Fiction by Women in 2022
Just in case you needed something to look forward to.
By Jenny Hollander published
Even in the year of our lord 2022—and I, too, cannot believe we're fast approaching 2022—much of what we consider literary canon is dominated by men. Per the VIDA Count, a nonprofit organization that tracks diversity in the literary landscape, the overwhelming majority of literary publications mostly highlighted books by men in 2019 (the last year for which we have data). And per Nielson in collaboration with The Guardian, men are "disproportionately unlikely even to open a book by a woman." Which brings me to this: We need to be talking about books by women, not just to close the literary gender gap, but also because so very many books by women are so damn good. So, let's start with this: a round-up of the best fiction by women and non-binary authors coming in 2022, just in case you needed something to look forward to. (And, let's face it, who among us doesn't?)
[Editor's note: We've taken a cue from VIDA Count here to consider non-binary "an umbrella term which includes people who are nonbinary, agender, genderqueer, gender nonconforming, two-spirit, or another identity outside of the gender binary."]
'A House Between Earth and the Moon' by Rebecca Scherm
Part sci-fi, part dreamy drama, ‘The House Between Earth and the Moon’ follows the residents of Parallaxis (a luxury space station developed by tech giant Sensus) as they try to build a home for billionaires to escape Earth's increasing inhospitality. Meanwhile, the people they leave back home—particularly the family of Alex, a researcher seeking to create a carbon-guzzling algae—are struggling with both their present and futures.
'All My Rage' by Sabaa Tahir
Some of the best contemporary fiction out there is YA, and ‘All My Rage’ is one of the strongest new examples. This moving—and at times devastating—book follows best friends Noor and Salahudin as Sal tries to save his family’s motel and Noor tries to strike out on her own.
'Wahala' by Nikki May
Described as a refreshingly modern ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘Wahala,’ the debut novel from Nikki May, follows three Anglo-Nigerian best friends whose dynamic is shattered by a fourth addition to the group.
'Notes on an Execution' by Danya Kukafka
Most books about serial killers focus exclusively on the murderer and their acts. Not ‘Notes on an Execution,’ which centers several women who are not victims nor co-conspirators of fictional serial killer Ansel Packer. Anything but gratuitous, this beautifully written book does overtime as a suspense-driven mediation on the true crime industry.
'Cover Story' by Susan Rigetti
Taking inspiration from the Anna Delveys of the world, ‘Cover Story’ is a delicious read about a young intern who gets caught up in a breathtakingly opulent—if claustrophobic—scheme (or four). No spoilers here, but I’m still thinking about that ending.
'Fiona and Jane' by Jean Chen Ho
This frank and moving debut by Jean Chen Ho, told in short stories from differing eras and perspectives, follows a pair of Taiwanese American best friends as they navigate grief, ambition, and the changing realities of their friendship.
'The School of Good Mothers' by Jessamine Chan
Like ‘A House Between Earth and the Moon,’ this thoughtful novel asks jarring questions about our future with real emotional depth. Frida is a doting mother to her daughter Harriet, until she makes a single mistake—and suddenly, the government is debating whether she’s a candidate for a terrifying tech-driven program that measures what makes a “good” or “bad” parent…and if Frida “deserves” to keep her child.
'Hope and Glory' by Jendella Benson
This layered family drama by debut author Jendella Benson follows Glory Akindele, a prodigal daughter who returns to London from L.A. to find her family shattered…but Glory's journey to put them back together leads her to question everything she believed about them.
'The Last House on the Street' by Diane Chamberlain
When it comes to cozy dramas with a side of suspense, nobody does it better than Diane Chamberlain. Her latest novel follows an architect who moves into the home she designed with her late husband—but there are deep secrets in her new neighborhood, and we must go back to 1965, with a young student who decides to join the fight for civil rights, to learn what they are.
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 17 Best Hair Masks for Damaged Hair
Luscious, healthy strands, here we come!
By Tatjana Freund
-
'You' Season 4: What to Expect
The hit Netflix show has already been green-lit for another season.
By Neha Prakash
-
'All Her Little Secrets' Is an Impressive Debut
"The only thing better than reading a new author is being blown away by their first book."
By Marie Claire
-
Join #ReadWithMC: Marie Claire's Virtual Monthly Book Club
Never feel guilty about skipping book club again.
By The Editors
-
'The Fastest Way to Fall' Is Our December Book Club Pick
Read an excerpt from Denise Williams's novel, here, then dive in with us throughout the month.
By Marie Claire
-
'The Office' Star Brian Baumgartner Shares His Favorite Timeless Reads
'The Office' star gave us a peek inside his library for MC's 'Shelf Portrait' series.
By Marie Claire
-
Hannah Brown Shares Her Favorite Self-Love Books
The 'Bachelorette' alum gave us a tour of her book collection in MC's 'Shelf Portrait' series.
By Marie Claire
-
The 2021 Book Releases to Order Now and Thank Yourself Later
New titles from Jennifer Weiner, Akwaeke Emezi, Sally Rooney, and more.
By Rachel Epstein
-
The 15 Best Audiobooks of 2021 (So Far)
Sit back, relax, and let someone else read you the biggest books of the year.
By Andrea Park
-
The Power Issue
Our November issue is all about power—having it, embracing it, and dressing for it.
By Marie Claire Editors