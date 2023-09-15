Take a Tour of Bobby Berk's Personal Library

The interior designer and 'Queer Eye' star keeps self-help and essay books on his expertly-styled bookcase.

Interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk gave Marie Claire a glimpse at his expertly-styled bookcase in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait, our video series in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries. 

While Berk admitted to consuming most books through audio, he does like to keep a few physical titles for travel days or trips to the beach. So what tangible books does he like to have on his shelf? 

For starters, one of his most recent reads, The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama, which he calls "amazing" and says, "If you haven't read it yet, you absolutely have to." He's also a big fan of Jedidah Jenkins, particularly Like Streams to the Oceans. Other favorites of Berk's include The Queer Bible and Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld.  

One title that's especially front and center on Berk's shelf is his own book, Right at Home, which considers the intersection of interior design and mental health. "It’s all about figuring out what makes you happy at home, not what the trends are," he says. The book also gives pointers on organizing different areas of your home according to color theory, lighting, and so much more. Berk adds, "It’s really not just about making things pretty, but making things function because your home should be functional because that’s what needs to work for you."

To learn more about Berk's favorite genres, authors, and the book he couldn't stop reading as a kid, watch Shelf Portrait , above, then order some of his favorite books for yourself, below.

