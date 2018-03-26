Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

In 2016, a man named Simon Dorante-Day claimed to be the secret son of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. His adoptive grandma, who worked for the Queen and Prince Philip, told him repeatedly that Charles and Camilla gave him up after he was born. Doronate-Day believes that Camila became pregnant with him in 1965, the year she became close with Charles (long before he married Princess Diana). Charles would have only been 17 at the time, so while it's possible he could have fathered a child, the theory seems unlikely.

Camila reportedly disappeared for roughly nine months at the same time Charles was sent to Australia. Was this coincidence or very well planned? At this time, there’s no evidence that Doronate-Day is their child.