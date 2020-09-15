Though it’s easy to compare our sex lives and relationships to the movies or TV shows we watch, it’s important to remember what the great Dr. Ruth likes to say: “There’s no such thing as normal.” Of course, this is something that podcasters figured out a long time ago. Whether you want straightforward (but thoughtful) sex advice, erotica to listen to, deep dives on the most specific kinks you can think of, or just want to learn more about other people's sex lives, the sex podcasts can simultaneously make us laugh, cry, and feel a lot less weird for whatever our thing might be. (For more of our podcast picks, try these lists of our favorite true crime podcasts, comedy podcasts, and new 2020 podcasts.)

Podcasts are a great resource and no matter what you're looking for, there's a podcast for that. Want in-depth reporting that will educate you and pique your curiosity? There are podcasts for that. Want candid conversations and interviews with fascinating people whose personal stories will expand your world view? There are podcasts for that. Want to shut your brain off and be entertained? There are lots of podcasts for that. Here, we've rounded up some of the best series the sex podcasting community has to offer, from advice-y shows with frank discussions and interviews to totally fictional (but totally sexy) audio porn.

Doing It! with Hannah Witton

This show from YouTuber Hannah Witton is home to some of the most honest discussions about sexuality and diversity out there. Witton, who is open about her own journey dating with a stoma (an opening in the abdomen created to allow waste to be diverted outside of the body), talks to guests about all facets of dating, from disabilities in sex work to the intersection of autism and kink.

The Last Days of August

This limited-run Audible series actually premiered in 2019, but it's a binge-able listen to check out if you haven't already (or to re-binge if you already have, honestly). In the podcast, journalist and author Jon Ronson digs deep into the circumstances surrounding the death of porn actress August Ames, who died by suicide after an onslaught of online hate in 2017. The end result is a meditation on cyber bullying and the realities of working in the porn industry that's captivating.

Angela Yee’s Lip Service

In this fun (and genuinely funny) podcast, established radio personality Angela Yee (host of The Breakfast Club) interviews hip-hop and R&B artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo about sex and relationships.

Authentic Sex with Juliet Allen

In this podcast, host Juliet Allen brings listeners Q&As that explore sexuality, intimacy, spirituality, and how all of the above intersect in life.

Inner Hoe Uprising

This podcast, hosted by four queer Black feminists in their 20s, is always well-researched, always hilarious, and always relevant. The world needs more diverse voices and this podcast brings several to an important topic. Here for it.

Death, Sex, and Money

In Death, Sex, and Money, host Anna Sale dives headfirst into not just sex, but the big questions and hard choices in all areas of life that aren't considered "polite" to talk about. Since real life isn't polite, this is absolutely necessary.

Celestial Sex

Celestial Sex is here for anyone who grew up in a religious or otherwise repressive environment when it came to sex and needs to talk it out. Host Chris Duce understands this firsthand—he was raised Mormon and spends a lot of the show reflecting on his upbringing and his relationship with growing up. These days, he also brings on guests who he interviews about their experiences, all in the same realm.

Guys We F#@$!D

This podcast, hosted by comedians Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher, lets you be a fly on the wall for the raunchier, weirder reincarnation of Sex and the City. On the show, Hutchinson and Fisher discuss their own sex lives (hilariously, we might add) and even bring some of their conquests on as guests.

Dying For Sex

Nikki Boyer created this popular Wondery podcast about her friend Molly, and how her cancer diagnosis inspired sexual adventures to help her feel alive. If you're looking for a show that's about sex, but not just about sex, this is a must-listen.

Girls Gotta Eat

Ashley Hessentine and Rayna Greenberg brilliantly combine two of the best things in the world—food and sex—in this witty, often raw show about dating in the modern age. The hosts tackle truly relevant topics for anyone in the social media dating scene, from micro-cheating to how to know if you're being benched and more.

Foreplay

If you want informative, straight talk about sex with no punches pulled, allow yourself to binge the back catalogue of Foreplay Radio, hosted by sex therapist Laurie Watson and couples counselor George Faller. The show covers everything from kinks and festishes to trauma and sex shaming.

We Gotta Thing

Curious about the swinger lifestyle? In We Gotta Thing, married couple, identified only as Mr. and Mrs. Jones, openly (and, fair warning, explicitly) discuss their experiences in the swinging lifestyle.

Seek Treatment

Friends and comedians Catherine Cohen and Pat Regan host this insanely funny podcast. Every week, they invite "a non-boring guest to dish the dirt on living, laughing, and yeah...loving." Episode titles range from “Famous Celebrities Always in Relationships” to “Jerk Off and Say Ur Ambitious.”

Kimmy Foskett was challenged by her therapist to break her bad dating habits by going on 100 first dates—and the 51 First Dates podcast was born. Foskett and Liza Renzulli recap a new date every week and interview interesting guests (like a dating app ghostwriter).

Girls On Porn

Rachel and Laura are the two anonymous hosts of this no-holds-barred podcast, and you probably guessed what it's about (porn). Each episode, the hosts research and review porn based on popular search terms. From interviewing porn stars to finding content that checks all your boxes, Girls on Porn is the search engine for porn you’ve always wanted.

U Up?

Betches Media co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid come together to give their hot takes on questions ranging from "Is it shallow to only want to date rich people?" to "Should I delete photos of my ex from Instagram?" on this funny podcast for the modern dater.

Horizontal with Lila

An intimate, thoughtful, often funny sex podcast hosted by Lila and recorded entirely while lying down. Sometimes guests lie down with her to discuss domination, Shibari, and evolutionary biology in what Lila calls “consensual eavesdropping.” It’s sexy and poetic and eye-opening.

Sex and Other Human Activities

Marcus Parks and Jackie Zebrowski host this bite-sized podcasts in which they answer listener questions about sex, but in a more psychological fashion. Like, why is it hard to get it on when you’re stressed out? How do you know whether you’re complaining for no reason or whether your issue is actually a dealbreaker? Find out, and maybe even laugh about it.

Fangasm

The best erotic fan-fic podcast in existence, you can hear stories about your favorite fictional characters across all media—TV, books, movies, whatever—get it on in ways both creative and exciting. It will make you wish the source material had actually gone there.

Dipsea

It’s more a collection of sexy audio stories, based on the (personally, correct) assumption that women have an amazing ability to picture erotic scenarios in their heads based on aural cues, as opposed to merely watching porn. It’s an app with a subscription, and it’s worth checking out. Read our interview with the founders here.

The Ersties Podcast

The Ersties are described as “a team of filmmakers, porn producers, models” who now have their own podcast, where they discuss things like squirting, sex magick, camming, and even things like how mental health and sexuality are intertwined. Plus, listen in for really badass guests like porn legend Asa Akira and comedian Sofie Hagen.

Why Are People Into That?!

Host and producer Tina Horn brings on special guests to take you through an occasionally blush-inducing, frequently educational, and inherently thoughtful look at fetishes, kinks, and the other misunderstood ephemera that make up complicated human sex lives. With its mix of science, first-person stories, history, and pop culture, it may even help you discover something you didn’t realize you were into.

Future of Sex

Australian tech strategist and researcher Bryony Cole dives into everything from teledildonics (that is, remote-control sex toys) to when exactly we can expect the sex robot uprising in this influential podcast that goes deep on the issues that are either already affecting or will soon impact our sex lives. Though Bryony hasn’t added any new episodes in 2019 yet, it’s worth listening to the back catalog.

The Kiss Me Quick's Erotic Podcast

Not exactly a listen for the family road trip, host Rose Caraway acts as “sexy librarian,” reading aloud from the work of some of the best erotica writers working today. As you can imagine, the results are sexy and very NSFW, like porn for your ears.

Probably True

This self-described “smutty but charming” podcast has already won awards for its considered portrayals of LGBTQ sex lives. It’s a storytelling project that highlights the funny, erotic, and occasionally cringe-y experiences of other people—the best way to feel less alone yourself.

My Dad Wrote a Porno

Host Jamie Morton uncovered that his otherwise very normal father had secretly been writing explicitly and baffling erotica under the pseudonym Rocky Flintstone. So Jamie did what any good son would: He invited two friends over to make fun of it on a microphone. The result is My Dad Wrote a Porno, one of the most-listened-to podcasts in the UK and its own HBO special in the U.S. It’s addictive and funny, but start from the beginning or you won’t understand why Belinda blinked!

Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel

Esther Perel is an absolute legend in the sex and relationships space: The therapist and educator is not only a best-selling author (Mating in Captivity is a mind-blowing must-read) and TED Talk, uh, giver, but she also hosts an illuminating podcast about human sexuality. Where Should We Begin? Introduces real couples and the very relatable issues that plague them, from self-consciousness in relationships to how to reignite the spark. The rare podcast for the already-settled-down.

Sex With Emily

Dr. Emily Morse is a judgement-free, super approachable human sexuality expert, and she wants to share her knowledge with her listeners. Each episode, she talks about her own life and then picks a few reader submissions to go over, in which she explains everything from which sex toys are best for which proclivities and how multiple orgasms are totally a thing.

You’ll want comedian Nicole Byer to be your best friend after you listen to Why Won’t You Date Me?, in which she brings on other comedians and writers to talk about the nitty gritty of their relationships and dating lives. She also gets really frank about her own lack of long-term relationship experience and her time on the battlefields of Tinder, and the results are relatable and laugh-out-loud funny.

Sex With Strangers

This one is almost like a sexy travel show, where host Chris Sowa hits a different city per episode (“Sex in Tokyo,” “Valentine’s Day in Amsterdam’s Main Red Light District”) to have frank and funny conversations about the specific niches and cultures around sexuality in each one. Surprise, surprise: A city’s sex life can reveal a lot about the place itself.

